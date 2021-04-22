Singer-songwriter Randy Houser to show Valpo how country feels at Central Park show

"With an inimitable voice the New York Times describes as 'wholly different, thicker and more throbbing, a caldron bubbling over,' Randy Houser racked up three consecutive No. 1 hits and more than four million in singles sales to date with his Stoney Creek Records album, 'How Country Feels,'" said Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment. "He topped the charts with the title track, 'Runnin’ Outta Moonlight' and 'Goodnight Kiss' and earned critical acclaim for his powerful delivery of the Top 5 smash and CMA Song of the Year-nominated 'Like A Cowboy.' Houser added a fourth No. 1 to his catalog with 'We Went' from his 2016 album, 'Fired Up.' Randy Houser’s fifth studio album, 'Magnolia,' is his third album with current label home, Stoney Creek Records and marks a new era for the singer/songwriter which many have called 'Houser at his best.'"