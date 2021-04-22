 Skip to main content
Singer-songwriter Randy Houser to show Valpo how country feels at Central Park show
Randy Houser will play Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso.

 Joseph S. Pete

Singer-songwriter Randy Houser will play a show in Valparaiso this summer.

Flight Levelz Entertainment, the promoter behind the Hometown Country Music Jam festival at the Brickie Bowl in Hobart, booked Houser for a show at Central Park Plaza downtown on Aug. 27.

He's known for hits like "How Country Feels," "In God's Time" and "What Whiskey Does."

"With an inimitable voice the New York Times describes as 'wholly different, thicker and more throbbing, a caldron bubbling over,' Randy Houser racked up three consecutive No. 1 hits and more than four million in singles sales to date with his Stoney Creek Records album, 'How Country Feels,'" said Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment. "He topped the charts with the title track, 'Runnin’ Outta Moonlight' and 'Goodnight Kiss' and earned critical acclaim for his powerful delivery of the Top 5 smash and CMA Song of the Year-nominated 'Like A Cowboy.' Houser added a fourth No. 1 to his catalog with 'We Went' from his 2016 album, 'Fired Up.' Randy Houser’s fifth studio album, 'Magnolia,' is his third album with current label home, Stoney Creek Records and marks a new era for the singer/songwriter which many have called 'Houser at his best.'" 

Houser has released five studio albums and been nominated for a number of awards, including from the County Music Association, Academy of Country Music and CMT Music Awards.

"Listeners got their first taste of Houser’s critically-acclaimed rootsy project with the Top 30 hit 'What Whiskey Does,' which debuted at Country radio as #1 Most Added and Rolling Stone immediately dubbed 'a classic tears-and-twang drinking song,'" Joseforsky said. "The album which NPR claims is home to 'some of the most expressive performances of his career,' also includes his current single, 'No Stone Unturned,' a gypsy-hearted traveling song that Whiskey Riff calls 'the best song, from the best album of 2019.'"

Tickets are $40 and go on sale Friday.

For more information or tickets, visit HometownJams.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

