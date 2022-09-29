Sip Coffee House coming to downtown Hobart, taking over Librarium space

Sip Coffee House and Artisan Cafe continues to grow across the Region.

The coffee house that started in downtown Crown Point has expanded to Highland, Cedar Lake, Munster and now downtown Hobart.

Sip will take over the former Librarium Cafe space at 310 Main St. in Hobart. The 60-seat coffee shop opened six years ago, featuring a variety of board and role-playing games like "The Settlers of Cataan" and "Magic: The Gathering" as well as Harry Potter-inspired Butter Beer.

"We've been wanting to get in Hobart for some time," owner Rhonda Block said. "Now they don't have a coffee shop except for commercial places like Starbucks. The Librarium had gotten complaints because it wasn't open until 11 a.m. in the morning. We'll be open at 6 a.m. Coffee shops need to be open then for the morning crowd on their way to work."

Downtown Hobart is bustling, Bloch said.

"It's a vibrant place," she said. "There are a lot of new places and restaurants coming."

Sip hopes to open in about three weeks if it can get all the needed approvals from the town. It's been sending in contractors to paint the space and install equipment.

The coffee house will offer a board game night, open mic nights and guitar music on Saturday and Sunday.

"We're looking into other things to book there," she said. "The same goes with Highland. We doubled are space and literally doubled our business."

Sip plans to hire about 25-30 people. It will offer the same drink menu of various coffees, espresso drinks and teas as the other locations. It also will have the same food menu of artisanal sandwiches, soups and salads. Like the other locations, its walls will be lined with the work of local artists.

Bloch expects it will be busy.

"We'll be near city hall and the police station. There's also no places downtown to eat breakfast, so that should be good for us," she said. "We're looking forward to crowds of different ages. We don't know entirely what to expect as I'm out of my territory on the other end of Northwest Indiana. But the community seems very welcoming."

Block is even looking at adding more locations.

"It's crazy how much we've grown," she said. "It's really my employees who deserve the credit. I was raised in a restaurant family, bartended and learned every aspect of the food industry. I'm very careful of the people I hire. We're really benefited from word of mouth."

The Sip Coffee House will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

For more information, find Sip on Facebook.