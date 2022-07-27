Sip Coffee House expanding, taking over neighboring Primitive Peddler in Highland

Sip Coffee House and Artisan Cafe in downtown Highland has doubled in size and is adding an events space and artisan deli.

The popular coffee shop at 2815 Jewett Ave. took over the neighboring Primitive Peddler antique store after its owners retired. Sip, which also has coffee shops in Crown Point, Cedar Lake and Munster, recently acquired the building it long rented to prepare for that contingency.

"We took over the building Primitive Peddlers had for 14 years," owner Rhonda Block said. "She told me she would retire at the end of the year but did a little sooner. We cut a big hole in the wall and have been painting it and getting it ready."

Sip plans to use the space to host yoga classes, private events and baby showers. It will install a stage for open mic nights and other live performances.

It's also looking to expand its drink menu to include more coffee drinks and Red Bull refreshers and its food menu to include more deli items.

"It will be street food, takeout, grab-and-go," she said. "My sister is still working on the menu but it will be potato salad and chicken salad, similar to Butterfinger's. It will have corn salad. I don't know what exactly she's got planned but it will be bigger and better."

The coffee shop had been around 1,500 square feet. It's adding about another 1,500 square feet.

"The main reason we're expanding is that we're jam-packed all the time," she said. "It's so crowded there's a line out the door on the weekend."

Sip expects to be able to seat about 50 more people in the expanded space, as well as to be able to expand its al fresco seating outside along the sidewalk now that it's taken over the neighboring storefront. It also will be able to host more events like game nights.

People will be able to rent it out for events like funeral luncheons or showers.

"The customers have been so excited about it from the first day there was a hole in the wall and they saw an expansion was coming," she said. "They're just ecstatic there's going to be more space. We were cramped in the other room."

Sip covers much of its current space with the work of local artists and will be able to hang more pieces on the walls.

"Hopefully this doubles our business but this isn't a financial thing," Block said. "It's about the love of it. The more, the merrier."

Business has been good since Sip first opened in Highland in 2016.

"It's all about where we're situated, near the bike trail and festivals," she said. "We also have a good reputation thanks to my good employees. I think my employees are the key to our success."