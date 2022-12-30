Sip Coffee House opens in Librarium space in downtown Hobart

Downtown Hobart didn't have to go long without a jolt of caffeine.
The stalwart Librarium Cafe, a coffee shop that also featured games like The Settlers of Cataan and Magic: The Gathering, closed earlier this year after a six-year run.
But Sip Coffee House and Artisan Cafe took over the former Librarium Cafe space at 310 Main St. in downtown Hobart. Sip Coffee House recently opened after extensive renovations.
Sip Coffee House started on the Old Lake County Courthouse Square in downtown Crown Point and has since expanded to Cedar Lake, Munster and Highland, where it recently doubled its space after taking over a neighboring storefront.
The coffee shop serves a full range of coffee drinks, including espressos, Cuban espressos, cappuccinos, lattes, red eyes, Americanos, cold brews, cafe au laits, macciatos, cortados and frappes.
People are also reading…
Sip Coffee House has a wide range of lattes, including peanut butter, Mexican mocha, Thin Mint, Almond Joy and tea like a London Fog Tea Latte.
Sip Coffee House carries a number of breakfast items such as bagels, oatmeal and a Pepper and Egg Breakfast with scrambled eggs, giardiniera and Swiss.
The Hipster breakfast features pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, two eggs, onion, cream cheese and Sriracha on grilled rustic bread.
Sip Coffee House has avacado toast, salads, French onion soup and other lunch items. It's especially known for its menu of artisan sandwiches, which includes the Grilled Chicken Club, Pecan Chicago Sandwich and Pistachio Cranberry Salad Sandwich.
Owner Rhonda Bloch said Sip would open much earlier than Librarium to cater to the morning crowd, including commuters and people working downtown, such as at the police station and the nearby city hall. The coffee shop features the same menu and local art as the other locations.
She's long wanted to open in downtown Hobart because of all the small businesses that continue to thrive, including new restaurants coming to town.
The new coffee shop employs about 25 to 30 people. It will have frequent events like open mic nights, board game nights and live acoustic guitar music on weekends.
The Sip Coffee House will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
For more information, find Sip on Facebook or call 219-940-9721.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Byrd's Hot Chicken, Twin Peaks, Bee and Me Local Market, Panini & Company and El Ranchero Chido opening
Relocated
Coming soon
Coming soon
Rebranded
Coming soon
Coming soon
Reopened
WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 12/23/22
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Bill's Grill, Kiya’s Kitchen, Harvest Financial Planning and Under the Sun Tanning opening; United Federal Credit Union closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Bill's Grill, Kiya’s Kitchen, Harvest Financial Planning and Under the Sun Tanning opening; United Federal Credit U…
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Cute as a Cupcake, OMG Pastries, Hickory Farms, Hope Center Resale and Region Scrubs opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Cute as a Cupcake, OMG Pastries, Hickory Farms, Hope Center Resale and Region Scrubs opening