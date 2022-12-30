Sip Coffee House opens in Librarium space in downtown Hobart

Sip Coffee House has avacado toast, salads, French onion soup and other lunch items. It's especially known for its menu of artisan sandwiches, which includes the Grilled Chicken Club, Pecan Chicago Sandwich and Pistachio Cranberry Salad Sandwich.

Owner Rhonda Bloch said Sip would open much earlier than Librarium to cater to the morning crowd, including commuters and people working downtown, such as at the police station and the nearby city hall. The coffee shop features the same menu and local art as the other locations.

She's long wanted to open in downtown Hobart because of all the small businesses that continue to thrive, including new restaurants coming to town.

The new coffee shop employs about 25 to 30 people. It will have frequent events like open mic nights, board game nights and live acoustic guitar music on weekends.

The Sip Coffee House will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

For more information, find Sip on Facebook or call 219-940-9721.