When Rhonda Bloch opened the funky, eclectic Sip Coffee House on the old courthouse square in downtown Crown Point in 2012, coffee was the hip, exciting thing.
But a lot can change, even in a few short years.
Many of her younger customers have lately been asking about fresh-squeezed juices, so Bloch is now opening juice bars inside Sip Coffee House & Artisan Cafe at 11 N. Court St. in Crown Point and at the Sip Coffee House & Artisan Cafe 2 at 2815 Jewett Ave. in Highland. Her growing business also is eyeing a third location.
"When I opened the coffee house next to the tea room on the square, young hipster people wanted lattes or espresso," she said. "Now they're just as likely to ask for a kale smoothie or whatever. It's the big thing on the horizon."
Multiple juice bars have been opening across Northwest Indiana in recent years, including The Green Witch Juice Bar and Cafe in Highland, Island Nutrition in Valparaiso, Roots Organic Juice Café and Vibrations Health, Wellness And Juice Bar in Gary's Miller neighborhood. Baum's Natural Foods and Strack & Van Til added fresh juice to their menus, and Valparaiso-based Frozen Garden has rolled out a line of flash frozen smoothies nationally.
Both Sip locations will add a variety of smoothies and fresh-squeezed juices, such as an organic kiwi pineapple juice.
"My staff has been testing different recipes with the blenders," Bloch said. "They love testing and trying it. I'll leave it to them to come up with the concoctions. They're the hipsters who know our customers and I trust their judgment."
In an effort to remain relevant with evolving consumer tastes, the local coffee shop chain also rolled out a CBD latte.
"In the first day, we sold more than 80 at one location and more than 70 at the other," she said. "The demand has just been off-the-charts."
A nephew told her coffee with the cannabidiol that's used to treat anxiety and many other ailments has been one of the most popular cafe drinks in Colorado, so she decided to jump on board after doing some research herself. Sip now offers lattes with either 12 milligrams or 24 milligrams, and is looking to roll out more CBD drinks.
"There's a lot of curiosity about it because it's new," she said. "If you're having a hard day, you can sit down and relax. It blocks out the stress and anxiety and doesn't make you tired. It relaxes your mind and helps you focus."