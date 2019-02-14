Looking for the ultimate holiday road trip? We have some great ideas for you—ranging from a chance to drive your car on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Yard of Bricks amidst three million twinkling lights, visiting a village named Santa Claus, celebrating an old fashioned Victorian candlelight dinner in a general store dating back to 1916 and ice skating on a terrace above Chicago’s Michigan Avenue.

How could a village named Santa Claus not live up to its name when it comes to holiday fun? Santa Claus used to be Santa Fe until one a stormy winter night in 1856. As their elders discussed the need to rename the new settlement, a gust of wind blew open the door, carrying in the distant sound of sleigh bells. We don’t know if they heard a ho-ho-ho, but nevertheless it was a done deal and now Santa Claus is one of the places to be during the holiday season.

There are plenty of chance to dine with the village’s namesake starting with a Breakfast with Santa, an all-you-can-eat pancakes, donut holes, and sausage links and the opportunity to get your photo taken with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the Historic Santa Claus Campground. Dine with Santa at Santa’s Lodge on any Friday or Saturday night before Christmas.

He doesn’t go by Santa, but let’s face it, this German version of the jolly man in the red suit named St. Nicholas is just as fun. Meet up with him and sample German food and freshly baked goods, participate in kids’ activities, live music and entertainment—it’s all part of St. Nicholas Catholic Church’s annual Das Nikolausfest. Visit Santa at the Santa Claus Christmas Store in Kringle Plaza. While there, write a letter to him as well and, if posted before December 20, expect one of those busy elves to reply. Get a family photo taken with Santa Claus and make holiday crafts at the Santa Claus Museum & Village.

Drive through Santa Claus Land Of Lights, a 1.2 mile drive of a brilliantly illuminated lights telling the story of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer. Can’t get enough twinkling and brightly lit displays, take the nine mile journey through Christmas Lake Village, a residential gated community where they’re really serious about decorating for the holidays.

Visit the Candy Castle (yes, it does look like a small castle and dates back to the 1930s) for a variety of activities including logging in to the North Pole Network for a chat with one of Santa’s elves (yes, Santa has become a techy), roasting chestnuts every Saturday until Christmas, sipping hot chocolate and choosing vintage candies to take home.

Abraham Lincoln grew up just a few miles from Santa Claus and a replica of his family’s farmstead is part of the Lincoln experience at the Abraham Lincoln National Memorial in Lincoln city. To get a feel of life before electricity (which didn’t come to Santa Claus until 1949), follow the candle lanterns that light the way along the path leading to the 1820s frontier cabin at the Abraham Lincoln Living Historical Farm.

The Lincoln Boyhood Drama Association is presenting an adaptation of “Scrooge’s Christmas” at the Heritage Hills High Auditorium.

Accompanied by music, noted storyteller Susan Fowler brings her creative skills for an interactive performance of “A Visit from St. Nicholas,”Clement C. Moore’s classic poem.

Want to impress your friends and family with a holiday card stamped with a Santa Claus postmark? Mail your cards at the local post office.

(888) 444-9252; santaclausind.org

Make a day and evening of holiday events in Chicago starting with a stop at the Museum of Science & Industry for their annual “Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light.” What started with a single tree back in 1942, has evolved into a display of more than 50 trees each festooned with hand-crafted ornaments representing the distinctive traditions and ways of celebrating found in Chicago’s multi-cultural communities including such holiday eventsas Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Ramadan and Diwali. In the center of this visual delight, 30,000 lights irradiate the 45-foot-tall Grand Tree. Stay around for the falling snow, a phenomenon occurring every 30 minutes in the museum’s rotunda.

Twirl on the ice at McCormick Tribune Ice Rink enjoying their themed nights with live DJs. And yes, you should wear a costume to really get into the experience such as Christmas Classics and the Ugly Sweater Soul-mas Soul and R&B Music Night wearing your ugliest Christmas sweater. You surely (have an ugly sweater don’t you? If you don’t think so, ask your friends and they’ll let you know. .

Take a different turn on the Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park a multi-sensory environmentally integrated experience on an oval shaped rink twice.

Returning for its seventh year, The Peninsula Sky Rink, located on the Terrace of the Peninsula Hotel high above Michigan Avenue, is the city’s only hotel ice rink.

Travel to the old world by visiting Christkindlmarket Chicago! which last year attracted more than 1,000,000 visitors. Inspired by the Christkindlmarkets popular in Germany since the 15th century and with about 60% of vendors coming from German-speaking countries, it’s a wonderfully old-fashioned European-centric festive occasion. In keeping with the Germanic-theme, vendors sell German made nutcrackers, cuckoo clocks, ornaments, toys, wooden handicrafts and beer steins as well as demonstrate craft making.

Take a taste of Glühwein, a traditional German holiday market-style hot spiced wine that comes in boot-shaped souvenir cup embossed with the market’s logo and year, a selection of German beers and an assortment of savories—sausages, strudel, potato pancakes, schnitzel, goulash, read rolls with fish and salted or sour pickled herring, or salmon.

After all things German, transport yourself to Victorian England a performance of theGoodman Theatre’s41st Annual Production of “A Christmas Carol”by Charles Dickens.

(312) 567-8500; choosechicago.com

Santa is everywhere these days including at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, ranked by the New York Times as “One of the Ten Coolest Museums in the World” and distinctive because of its exterior depicting a huge statue of a dinosaur breaking through the second floor exterior. But Santa’s just one of the many attractions during the museum’s Jolly Days that includes sliding down the two-story Yule Slide, faux ice skating (sock skating on a smooth surface), exploring the Ice Castle, going ice fishing in a pretend pond and a faux ball fight with fuzzy snowballs.

Indy’s iconic 242-foot tall Soldiers and Sailors Monument in the downtown got the holiday treatment, morphing in to what Travelocity describes as “one of the top five must-see Christmas trees in the nation” and festooned with more than 5000 lights.

Not forgetting its race car status, Lights at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway lets visitors drive their car across the Yard of Bricks decorated with over 3 million lights. Because the more lights the better, Winterlights at Newfields at the Indianapolis Museum of Art features a synchronized light show, warm cocktails, snacks, a winter market andlow key music.

The artists for Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure at The Eiteljorg Museumonce again have designed an amazingly immenseand creative model train-scape with nine model trains coursing the tracks past such Hollywood landmarks as the Paramount Studios gates, mountaintop Hollywood sign and Grauman’s Chinese Theatre with its handprints and footprints of the stars.

Visitindy.com

The ultimate in old fashioned country Christmas festivities may be the Story Inn’s Candlelight Victorian Dinner in Story, Indiana, ten miles southeast of Nashville in Brown County. Story, a pre-Civil War village founded in 1851, is now a destination with its 1916 general store transformed into a farm-to-table restaurant (with the farm being the surrounding gardens just steps from the kitchen door) and the century-old plus homes now guest quarters including the 1851 home of founder Doc Story which sits atop of a hill and still has a working hand pump outdoors. But not to worry, it’s all heat, electricity and running water inside.

During the candlelight dinners, the inn with its hardwood floors, old pot belly stove and stained glass windows shine with flames from oil lamps and candles, music is provided by Story’s very own piano player, guests are invited to join in with song and the staff serves exquisitely prepared food dressed in authentic Victorian garb.

Holidays in Brown County also include a myriad of events like Santa’s Zip & Sip on the ziplines at eXplore Brown County at Valley Branch Retreat, visits with Santa, holiday-related variety shows with music and comedy and a bird count for outdoor buffs in hills and woods of Brown County State Park, Indiana’s largest state park. Though Nashville is tiny (popular 1000 or so), the village has almost 200 shops and is decorated for the holidays with an amazing array of sparkling lights and decorations, creating a winter wonderland of boutiques, wineries, breweries, art galleries, coffee houses, restaurants and more. Step back in time in the Pioneer Village located in the downtown with its working blacksmith shop, the office of Dr. Ralphy, a true horse and buggy doctor who practiced in Brown County over a century ago, the old log jail and an original log cabin. Travel the old fashioned away by taking a guided trail ride at Schooner Valley Stables. Looking for a place to stay in downtown Nashville? Consider the Allison House B&B, a perfectly restored 1860s home.

(800) 753-3255; browncounty.com