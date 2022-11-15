Skillet and Theory of a Deadman to play Hard Rock Live

Skillet and Theory of a Deadman plan to rock out at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue.

They are bringing their Rock Resurrection Tour to the casino at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary. They will perform on Feb. 17 with the opening act Saint Asonia. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Skillet is a two-time Grammy Award nominee and multi-platinum act that's one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century. They've sold more than 12 million albums worldwide. Their hits include "Monster," "Feel Invincible and "Legendary."

"To date, nine original tunes earned RIAA recognition in tandem with high-profile syncs by everyone from WWE and Marvel to ESPN and NFL," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Between selling out arenas in 26 countries and four continents, the group performed on Conan and graced the pages of USA Today and The New York Times. Skillet debuted their first graphic novel, Eden: A Skillet Graphic Novel with Z2 Comics, which became the publisher’s best-selling book of all time, followed by Eden II: The Aftermath."

The Canadian band Theory of a Deadman has had hits like"All Or Nothing,” “Lowlife,” “Angel,” “Hate My Life,” “Not Meant To Be,” “Bad Girlfriend” and “RX (Medicate).”

"With sky-high hooks, riffs as thick as a 2x4, rumbling grooves and a razor-sharp sense of humor, Theory of a Deadman — Tyler Connolly [lead vocals, guitar], Dave Brenner [guitar, backing vocals], Dean Back [bass], and Joey Dandeneau [drums, backing vocals] — have quietly persisted as an unapologetic, unbreakable, and undeniable hard rock force with major multi-platinum hits and countless sold out shows in each of the past two decades," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Theory of a Deadman has released albums like "Scars & Souvenirs," "The Truth Is…" and "Wake Up Call." They've trended on the billboard charts and garnered an iHeartRadio Music Award nomination for Rock Song of the Year.

"Their impressive catalog has also logged two Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and amassed more than 1 billion collective streams on Spotify alone and over 675 million views on their official YouTube," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In 2020, the award-winning band’s seventh studio album 'Say Nothing,' featuring the chart-topping and powerful single 'History of Violence,' landed at #2 on the Billboard Alternative Albums Chart and #3 on the Rock Albums Chart. Theory of a Deadman recently returned with their anthemic and hard-hitting new single 'Dinosaur,' which is currently impacting Active Rock radio."

Tickets for the 21+ show start at $39.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.