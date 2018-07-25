Sales of previously owned homes in Northwest Indiana grew at a modest pace during the first half of 2018 as compared to the first half of 2017, while the median selling price continued to rise at a quicker clip. The sales of 5,123 homes at a median price of $160,000 reflected an ongoing trend of strong demand but limited supply, said the CEO of the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors.
"We just don't have enough total homes for sale on the market," GNIAR's Peter Novak Jr. said.
The association's members work in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper Pulaski and Starke counties, where June saw a 4 percent dip in sales, to 1,153, as compared to a particularly strong June 2017. The median price this June was up 3.2 percent, to $165,000, as compared to a year ago.
Novak said the single-month sales decline doesn't indicate potential buyers aren't looking.
"Any individual month we slow down, it's simply because buyers aren't finding what they're looking for, or the price is too high," he said.
That sellers' market has led homeowners to "get more of their original list price than even a year ago," Novak said. And it's kept buyers feeling a need to move quickly. "They just know that there are other buyers in the market," he said.
June's dip in sales wasn't rooted in GNIAR's largest county: Lake County saw sales growth of 5.7 percent, to 686, and a median price increase of 3.1 percent, to $164,900. Year-to-date, Lake is up 2.5 percent in sales, to 2,931, and 6.1 percent in median price, to $158,000.
Porter County had a slow June, with 253 sales constituting a 12.8 percent drop year-over-year. The median price rose 1.9 percent, to $195,925. The year is still strong in Porter, though, with sales of 1,185 up 4.5 percent from the first half of 2017, and a median price of $194,000 up 6.7 percent.
LaPorte County also recorded a significant decline in June, of 20.4 percent to 129. The median price has grown strongly in the county, up 16.4 percent to $145,500. Year-to-date sales in the county are down 3.2 percent, to 606, and the median price is up 10.4 percent, to $130,000.
The chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, Lawrence Yun, said the mismatch between demand and supply characterized the market across the country.
"What is for sale in most areas is going under contract very fast, and in many cases, has multiple offers," Yun said. "This dynamic is keeping home price growth elevated, pricing out would-be buyers and ultimately slowing sales."