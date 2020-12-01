Small Business and Nonprofit Hope Center offers low-cost and no-cost services in Gary

City Life Center Executive Director Ken Barry grew his nonprofit from the ground up into an organization that has served nearly 900 children, provided more than 111,000 hot meals and created more than 30 jobs.
Now he's looking to show others how.
Barry's new side project is the Force for Good Community Development Corp., whose first initiative is the Small Business and Nonprofit Hope Center. The small business resource center at 607 S. Lake St., Suite D, offers no-cost and low-cost consultation services to entrepreneurs, small business owners and nonprofit founders, as well use of a recording studio to make marketing content.
"I've been pretty successful with my own nonprofit here in the city. In five years, I've grown it from $75,000 in the bank to $600,000 in a month. In just the last month, we got a $107,000 grant from the Lilly Foundation and a $25,000 grant from the John Will Anderson Foundation. My heart is for that person I used to be with that little startup."
Barry hopes to make positive social change in the Steel City.
"In my full-time job, I provide more than 30 jobs myself," he said. "What if we could replicate that over and over again? Gary is a city with high unemployment. Nonprofits and small businesses can directly impact that if they can grow and become sustainable."
Small business owners, people with entrepreneurial ideas or those looking to make an impact on the community through a nonprofit in Gary can go to the Small Business and Nonprofit Hope Center to learn about what they will need to do, including the legal process of incorporation, applying for 501c3 status, developing a strategic plan, creating a board, raising funds and handling human resources.
They can come in for one-on-one consultations or do Zoom conferences if they're wary of catching or spreading COVID-19.
"We take them from A to Z," Barry said. "We teach them everything they need to know. It's low-cost to no-cost. We want to see strong nonprofits and strong small businesses in the city of Gary. These are the two entities that catalyze growth economically."
The Small Business and Nonprofit Hope Center also has a studio where small business owners and nonprofits in Gary can record audio or video for commercial, social media posts or other marketing content. The studio can be rented out for $25 an hour to make podcasts, online TV shows or anything else that would promote their business.
"They don't have to have any experience. They can come to us, and we do everything for them: lights, camera, action," he said.
Barry said the project was the result of listening to the people of Gary for years.
"I've listened to the folks in Gary about the challenges in the city and saw where there was a gap," he said. "Organizations are doing good work in Gary, but they are not necessarily addressing different things. This is something Gary has needed for the longest time."
The center will serve both nonprofits and for-profit commercial ventures.
For more information, call 219-232-6044 or visit dogoodingary.com.
