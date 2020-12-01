Small Business and Nonprofit Hope Center offers low-cost and no-cost services in Gary

Small business owners, people with entrepreneurial ideas or those looking to make an impact on the community through a nonprofit in Gary can go to the Small Business and Nonprofit Hope Center to learn about what they will need to do, including the legal process of incorporation, applying for 501c3 status, developing a strategic plan, creating a board, raising funds and handling human resources.

They can come in for one-on-one consultations or do Zoom conferences if they're wary of catching or spreading COVID-19.

"We take them from A to Z," Barry said. "We teach them everything they need to know. It's low-cost to no-cost. We want to see strong nonprofits and strong small businesses in the city of Gary. These are the two entities that catalyze growth economically."

The Small Business and Nonprofit Hope Center also has a studio where small business owners and nonprofits in Gary can record audio or video for commercial, social media posts or other marketing content. The studio can be rented out for $25 an hour to make podcasts, online TV shows or anything else that would promote their business.

"They don't have to have any experience. They can come to us, and we do everything for them: lights, camera, action," he said.