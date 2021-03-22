 Skip to main content
Small business owners can learn about $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and employer training grants
Local small business owners in Northwest Indiana will have a chance to find out more about what's in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package for them and to learn about state employer training grants during upcoming webinars.

The NWI Small Business Task Force will host talks by Indiana Chamber of Commerce Chief Counsel Bill Waltz and Indiana Department of Workforce Development Executive Director of Business Services Byron Sills for virtual presentations that are free and open to the public.

"Bill Waltz, vice president of public finance and taxation and general counsel for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, will be presenting on the new $1.9 trillion recent COVID-19 stimulus relief package and the 2021 legislative proposed changes at the Indiana Statehouse," organizer Lisa Beck said.

Waltz has worked at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce since September 2004. He previously worked for the Indiana Board of Tax Review, as the general counsel and executive secretary to the State Board of Tax Commissioners, and as counsel to the Legislative Services Agency. In that role, he worked on issues like commerce, business, finance and taxes.

He will address the NWI Small Business Task Force via Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

At 2 p.m. on March 30, Silks will talk to the task force about employer training reimbursement, Next Level jobs programs and other Indiana Department of Workforce Development programs that could help employers.

For more information or to submit questions in advance for any of the presenters, visit www.facebook.com/NWISmallBusinessTaskForce

