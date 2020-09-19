Small-business owners in Gary and East Chicago can get COVID-19 relief grants

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Legacy Foundation and Indiana Black Expo are offering COVID-19 relief grants to small-business owners in Gary and East Chicago.

Owners of small businesses principally based in Gary or East Chicago can get one-time grants of $2,500 to $5,000 that they don't have to repay.

“As many of us return to the new normal, there are small businesses that are still struggling to reopen and continue operations," Legacy Foundation President Carolyn Saxton said. "This COVID Small Business Relief Fund will provide some assistance in helping them stay open or reopen."

Indiana Black Expo and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Donor Advised Fund provided $50,000 to the emergency relief fund. The Legacy Foundation plans to support at least 10 to 20 businesses, and it hopes to raise money to stretch the program further.

“Today, as is the case in most communities across the country, the driving economic force is small businesses," Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said. "It makes me extremely happy to be a part of the celebration and to provide those awards to businesses that are going to help them continue to thrive and to help Gary be reimagined."