Small business Paycheck Protection Program loans reopen Monday

Small business owners are encouraged to apply again for Paycheck Protection Program loans after Congress passed another $310 billion in funding for the program last week.
The emergency COVID-19 relief loans, which are forgivable for up to eight weeks of payroll, ran out of the initial pot of $349 billion in funding in the first 13 days. Congress created the program in the CARES Act so that small businesses could keep workers on payroll during the coronavirus shutdowns.
The second round of funding will open up Monday, and it's expected to run out even faster.
"Small businesses that have not yet applied for PPP funds need to be prepared," said Amber Van Til, president and CEO of the Indiana Bankers Association. "The initial round of funding lasted less than two weeks, and we anticipate even faster depletion of this new injection of funds. The IBA urges small businesses to reach out now to their bankers in order to be ready once new funds are available."
Any bank can make the loan if it has a relationship with the U.S. Small Business Administration, which is backing the loans meant to cover payroll and other operating costs. Small businesses with up to 500 employees should start the application process at their bank right away, Van Til said.
Bankers have been working through evenings, weekends and nights to process the loans.
"Indiana bankers have never been busier," Van Til said. "The workload is unprecedented, but our bank teams are glad to do all they can in the best interest of the communities they serve."
In the initial phase, an estimated 4,975 lenders nationwide provided 1.66 million loans totaling $342 billion in funding. In Indiana, banks made 35,990 PPP loans totaling $7.49 billion.
"Most of those we can infer are small businesses," U.S. Sen. Todd Young said during a virtual press conference. "Most of those are around the $200,000 range. Most of the loans are $150,000 less with a very substantial portion less than $50,000."
Young said the public would shame larger companies that would try to take advantage of the program, as they did with Shake Shake and Ruth's Chris, which later decided to return the money to make it available for smaller businesses after coming under heavy criticism.
"We want employees to have employers to go back to, that are still viable," he said. "To the extent that we have employers who are accessing money that really don't need these monies I would question the propriety of that and think there would be some public resistance to them tapping into a finite amount of money that you have other small businesses trying to access. With that being said, I value every Hoosier job. If a Hoosier is employed by a larger enterprise, we have programs for those larger enterprises with more than 500 employees. We want to make sure every Hoosier continues to enjoy the dignity of work."
For more information, indiana.bank/covid-19-update-banks.
