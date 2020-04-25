Small business Paycheck Protection Program loans reopen Monday

"Indiana bankers have never been busier," Van Til said. "The workload is unprecedented, but our bank teams are glad to do all they can in the best interest of the communities they serve."

In the initial phase, an estimated 4,975 lenders nationwide provided 1.66 million loans totaling $342 billion in funding. In Indiana, banks made 35,990 PPP loans totaling $7.49 billion.

"Most of those we can infer are small businesses," U.S. Sen. Todd Young said during a virtual press conference. "Most of those are around the $200,000 range. Most of the loans are $150,000 less with a very substantial portion less than $50,000."

Young said the public would shame larger companies that would try to take advantage of the program, as they did with Shake Shake and Ruth's Chris, which later decided to return the money to make it available for smaller businesses after coming under heavy criticism.