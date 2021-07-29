Small Business Task Force to host redistricting commission representatives for discussion

Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission representatives will address the NWI Small Business Task Force.

Christopher Harris and Marilyn Moran-Townsend will give a talk titled "Why Redistricting Matters" to small business owners across Northwest Indiana via a NWI Small Business Task Force webinar at 2 p.m. Aug. 3.

“The key message on fair redistricting is that every business is working so hard to attract talent, but what we heard in our district hearings was that many of our best and brightest are leaving the state for places where they believe there is a more welcoming atmosphere ... a place where their votes really counted," Moran-Townsend said. "No business can afford to lose these prospective employees."

Moran-Townsend is a co-founder and CEO of CVC Communications in Fort Wayne. A Republican member of the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission, she previously has served as chairwoman of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

Harris serves as an independent on the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission. A graduate of the Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation, he identifies as “a grassroots community advocate inspired to be active in my community through the Central District Organizing Project in the early 2010s.”