Small Business Week celebrates more than half million small businesses in Indiana

The National Association for the Self-Employed encouraged the public to show their support of small businesses this week by shopping local. The organization, which advocates for the self-employed and micro-business across the country, said the best way to salute entrepreneurs was by spending money at local, independently owned merchants as they recover from the coronavirus crisis.

“This week we celebrate America’s small business community, including the millions of solo entrepreneurs and mom-and-pop shops to gig-economy workers, who continue to drive and fuel our nation’s economy,” said Keith Hall, president and CEO of NASE. “They, as well as many other Americans, have been deeply impacted by the COVID crisis, but remain steadfast and persistent in their desire to get back to normal. While struggling to keep their doors open, America’s small businesses continue to keep their doors open and serving their customers. Please join me in celebrating America’s true entrepreneurial spirit by shopping local across our nation and supporting our nation’s small businesses.”