Small businesses can apply for emergency loans but bankers urge patience

“Keep in mind that PPP loans aren’t the only way Indiana’s banks are helping their customers,” Van Til said. “They worked one-on-one with their customers to find solutions before PPP became available, and they will continue to do so after the program is done.”

Banks also have been deferring business loan, mortgage and other debt payments for those affected by coronavirus for 90 days on their own. The Indiana Bankers Association is encouraging people to immediately reach out to their lenders if the pandemic or stay at home orders meant to limit its spread are causing them cash flow problems.

"Plan for the next 3-6 months, if you haven’t already. Many businesses we’ve heard from have sufficient funds or access to capital for the first 2-3 months," the Indiana Bankers Association said in a news release. "We don’t know how long the pandemic will last, however, so look ahead, both in terms of a potential lengthening of the pandemic and also in how you will handle recovery and re-opening of the business if you are currently closed."

People should have all the required information handy when they call their bank about an emergency CARES Act loan but should first make sure it's necessary.