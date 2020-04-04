Small businesses can apply for emergency loans but bankers urge patience

Banks across Northwest Indiana and the rest of the state are now offering small businesses Paycheck Protection Program emergency loans from Congress's $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.
Bankers are asking for patience because of the huge demand for the forgivable loans of up to $10 million, with an interest rate of 0.5%, which are meant to help employers meet payroll during the pandemic. There also are still details to be worked out.
“Sheer volume won’t be the only reason the program will take time,” Indiana Bankers Association president and CEO Amber Van Til said. “Financial institutions are in the process of reviewing guidance released late Thursday evening from federal agencies and regulators as they prepare to counsel their customers on the Paycheck Protection Program. Even with the latest guidance, the emergency program remains unclear with less than 12 hours before the program is scheduled to begin. The lender agreement and lender application for guarantee forms have not yet been released resulting in an inability for banks to process applications. Banks are here to help. Once the appropriate SBA government forms and processes become available, your Indiana banks stand ready to serve their customers and communities.”
The U.S. Small Business Administration is fully guaranteeing the loans, and will forgive the amount covering the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities and mortgage interest so long as businesses keep workers employed during that period.
“Keep in mind that PPP loans aren’t the only way Indiana’s banks are helping their customers,” Van Til said. “They worked one-on-one with their customers to find solutions before PPP became available, and they will continue to do so after the program is done.”
Banks also have been deferring business loan, mortgage and other debt payments for those affected by coronavirus for 90 days on their own. The Indiana Bankers Association is encouraging people to immediately reach out to their lenders if the pandemic or stay at home orders meant to limit its spread are causing them cash flow problems.
"Plan for the next 3-6 months, if you haven’t already. Many businesses we’ve heard from have sufficient funds or access to capital for the first 2-3 months," the Indiana Bankers Association said in a news release. "We don’t know how long the pandemic will last, however, so look ahead, both in terms of a potential lengthening of the pandemic and also in how you will handle recovery and re-opening of the business if you are currently closed."
People should have all the required information handy when they call their bank about an emergency CARES Act loan but should first make sure it's necessary.
"Don’t panic and draw on lines of credit unnecessarily. There is plenty of liquidity in the system (unlike during the financial crisis in 2008), so don’t panic and draw on lines of credit unnecessarily. Just like we are encouraging consumers to keep excess cash in insured financial institutions, keep the lines of credit intact until you absolutely need to access them," the bankers association said in its news release. "There may be costs associated with accessing those funds, and if you don’t need to incur the added expense, don’t. Have patience. The banking industry wants to help you through these unprecedented times, but not all programs are in place yet, and even when they are, technology can cause hiccups or delays (e.g. systems crashing)."
For more information, visit sba.gov/coronavirus.
