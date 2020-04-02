Small businesses can apply for stimulus loans to keep workers employed starting Friday

Small business owners are expected to be able to go to banks to apply for emergency Paycheck Protection Program loans, intended to cover payroll, that were created in the $2 trillion stimulus package Congress passed last week to mitigate the damage the coronavirus pandemic has done to the economy.
"There are two main SBA disaster assistance programs, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Plan," Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center Regional Director Lorri Feldt said. "We've been recommending most every small business apply for the EIDL. That has been available to apply directly to the SBA for a week or so and we've been assisting them with the application process. The Paycheck Protection Plan is part of the CARES Act signed last Friday. The PPP processes were announced today and application through banks is expected to begin Friday. This is assistance to keep workers employed."
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act includes the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, aimed at helping distressed restaurants and other businesses cover payroll and other operating expenses during the public health crisis. Businesses can get needed capital that's 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration without any fees, collateral or personal guarantees.
Payments on loans of up to $10 million, with an interest rate of 0.5%, are deferred for six months. Most importantly, the SBA will forgive the amount covering the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities and mortgage interest.
“This unprecedented public-private partnership is going to assist small businesses with accessing capital quickly. Our goal is to position lenders as the single point-of-contact for small businesses — the application, loan processing, and disbursement of funds will all be administered at the community level,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “Speed is the operative word; applications for the emergency capital can begin as early as this week, with lenders using their own systems and processes to make these loans. We remain committed to supporting our nation’s more than 30 million small businesses and their employees, so that they can continue to be the fuel for our nation’s economic engine.”
Business owners can go to any SBA-approved lender, bank or credit union in Northwest Indiana or the nation to get approved for a loan on the same day to provide working capital during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our phones have been ringing off the hook," Peoples Bank CEO Ben Bochnowski said. "Businesses need capital right now. We've just been waiting on the guidance from the SBA."
For more information, visit sba.gov/coronavirus for more information on the Paycheck Protection Program.
