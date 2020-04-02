Small businesses can apply for stimulus loans to keep workers employed starting Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Small business owners are expected to be able to go to banks to apply for emergency Paycheck Protection Program loans, intended to cover payroll, that were created in the $2 trillion stimulus package Congress passed last week to mitigate the damage the coronavirus pandemic has done to the economy.

"There are two main SBA disaster assistance programs, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Plan," Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center Regional Director Lorri Feldt said. "We've been recommending most every small business apply for the EIDL. That has been available to apply directly to the SBA for a week or so and we've been assisting them with the application process. The Paycheck Protection Plan is part of the CARES Act signed last Friday. The PPP processes were announced today and application through banks is expected to begin Friday. This is assistance to keep workers employed."

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act includes the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, aimed at helping distressed restaurants and other businesses cover payroll and other operating expenses during the public health crisis. Businesses can get needed capital that's 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration without any fees, collateral or personal guarantees.