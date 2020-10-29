Smartphone company officials in Gary project dispute California securities ban

A smartphone company pledging to invest at least $100 million and hire between 500 and 2,000 people after building a new factory in Gary is contesting a ban on selling securities in California.

Officials for the company, Akuymen Industries, also distanced themselves Thursday from what they say is the now-defunct Akyumen Technologies, which is embroiled in the California case.

The state of California issued a desist and refrain order in June after barring "Akyumen Technologies," "Akyumen," Akyumen Corp." and CEO Aasim Saied from selling securities such as stock to investors in the state, which is the capital of venture capital funding for tech companies in the United States.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation found the company had failed to repay an investor a promised $17,500 and made "untrue statements" to investors, including "that a sales target of 40,000 devices would be easy for Akyumen to achieve."

Aasim Saied said someone filed a complaint with the state of California to tarnish the reputation of that company.

"This is a blatant attack on us, to put our names on there," he said. "This was to cause damage to us. You don't think we don't have $17,500 just sitting around?"