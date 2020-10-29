Smartphone company officials in Gary project dispute California securities ban

A smartphone company pledging to invest at least $100 million and hire between 500 and 2,000 people after building a new factory in Gary is contesting a ban on selling securities in California.
Officials for the company, Akuymen Industries, also distanced themselves Thursday from what they say is the now-defunct Akyumen Technologies, which is embroiled in the California case.
The state of California issued a desist and refrain order in June after barring "Akyumen Technologies," "Akyumen," Akyumen Corp." and CEO Aasim Saied from selling securities such as stock to investors in the state, which is the capital of venture capital funding for tech companies in the United States.
The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation found the company had failed to repay an investor a promised $17,500 and made "untrue statements" to investors, including "that a sales target of 40,000 devices would be easy for Akyumen to achieve."
Aasim Saied said someone filed a complaint with the state of California to tarnish the reputation of that company.
"This is a blatant attack on us, to put our names on there," he said. "This was to cause damage to us. You don't think we don't have $17,500 just sitting around?"
Akyumen spokesman Mustafa Saeid said the company was legally contesting the California securities ban, which he said was based on false information Akyumen Technologies, which Saeid said is now defunct, never had a chance to contest. The complaint involved a legally distinct company that was created to distribute Akyumen smartphones — devices the business has not yet mass-manufactured after first being incorporated in Florida in 2012.
"It's wrong," Mustafa Saeid said. "We're fighting this order. It's bogus."
Mustafa Saeid also reiterated that the company involved in the California issue is separate and distinct from the one seeking to invest in Gary operations.
The California desist and refrain order, which also applies to "Akyumen" and "Akyumen Corp.," names CEO Aasim Saied and lists the exact same Los Angeles address as its headquarters that Akyumen Industries is registered at in the state of Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office. Aasim Saied also is listed as CEO and secretary of Akyumen Technologies in its California registration, according to the California Secretary of State's Office.
Akyumen Industries lists its mailing address and principal office address as 645 W. Ninth Street, Suite 110-139, Los Angeles, California. That's the address of the Market Loft Condominiums building in downtown Los Angeles.
Akyumen Industries intends to move its headquarters to the Genesis Convention Center, a 7,000-seat arena where the company plans to host concerts, company officials and the city have announced. Mustafa Saeid declined to elaborate on the company's plans to reportedly open a movie and music studio and create a smart city in Gary, saying the company would reveal the details later.
Aasim Saied, Mustafa Saeid and attorney Yasir Billoo have incorporated at least six different businesses with some variation of the Akyumen name since 2012 in Florida, California and Wyoming, records in those states show. In Florida, they incorporated Akyumen Ventures LLC in 2012, Akyumen Technologies Corp. in 2013, Akyumen Technologies Mobility LLC in 2014 and Akyumen Corp. in 2017, according to the Florida Secretary of State's Office. Aasim Saied and Scott Lybbert incorporated Akyumen Technologies in California in 2016, with Saied listed as CEO and secretary and Lybbert listed as chief financial officer, records there show.
Mustafa Saeid said Akyumen had reached a deal with Lybbert, who has since died, to let him use the Akyumen name to distribute the phones, tablets and mobile devices the company has been developing for years but has not yet brought to market or manufactured on any mass scale.
He said Aasim Saied is running his latest venture as Akyumen Industries.
Akyumen has been working for years to develop phones, tablets and devices with built-in projector technology that can display streaming content onto any wall, ceiling or screen it's pointed at, billing it as "a theater in the palm of your hand."
The company, then identified as Akyumen Technologies Corporation in PR Newswire press releases it commissioned, announced in a press release in 2014 it would build a "$51 million state-of-the-art manufacturing and assembly facility" in Bahrain, which Mustafa Saied then said was "the first facility of this kind in the entire region and will change the dynamics of local consumer electronics product manufacturing for the Middle East."
The plant was supposed to have 10 manufacturing lines that could make more than 10 million mobile phones and tablets with built-in projectors per year, creating as many as 1,000 jobs while sustaining another 2,000 jobs.
That plant was never built.
Mustafa Saied said the company did not move forward with construction after rioting in Bahrain, and the country did not make good on guarantees.
Akyumen initially looked at manufacturing its smartphones and devices abroad but now wants to build them in the United States, Mustafa Saied said.
Recently deleted job postings on various job sites advertised for positions at an Akyumen plant in Sturtevant, Wisconsin. One posting on Geebo said Akyumen planned to open its first factory in Southeast Wisconsin in 2020 and its second in Gary in 2021.
Mustafa Saied said the company was still in discussion with Wisconsin officials about opening a factory there, but no agreement had been reached.
"Right now our focus is on Gary," he said.
When asked how they would fund the $100 million project to build smartphones and unidentified "nanotechnology materials" in Gary, Aasim Saied said he was an extremely wealthy person while Mustafa Saied said they had a financier he would not identify.
When asked how the phones and the plant would specifically use nanotechnology, a focal point of a press conference this week that did not go into detail, Mustafa Saied said nanotech would be used to dissipate heat inside the phone but would not elaborate further.
Aasim Saied said he was confident many retailers across the country would carry Akyumen smartphones and devices because they would be manufactured in the United States.
