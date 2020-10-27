Smartphone maker taking over Genesis Center, promising hundreds of jobs and $100 million in investment

Saied, who said he built a satellite in his parents' garage when he was in the eighth grade, touts his smartphone technology as potentially transformative.

"Akyumen makes smartphones. But we make smartphones with built-in projector technology. You can literally have a theater in the palm of your hand," he said. "You can change the way you entertain, educate and do business. So let me tell you how we are going to change Gary. Gary was originally built on steel. What is stronger than steel? Nanotechnology. Anyone who knows science knows it. We will bring nanotechnology to make Gary stronger and the most powerful city in the United States in manufacturing high-tech."

After winning the Democratic primary last year, Prince started to focus on bringing new industries and employment opportunities to the city, particularly in technology, in order to help diversify a city that has been losing its manufacturing base and population since the 1970s. His team met Saied at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and picked him up in a van at a Chicago airport to take him on a tour of Gary.