Hey now, you're an all star, get your game on and go play at Pierogi Fest's free Smash Mouth show this summer.

The annual festival celebrating pierogi and the Region's Polish heritage will feature a live show from the rock band Smash Mouth on Saturday night this year. It's the first major commercial musical act to take the stage at the summer food festival that parades all things Eastern Europe through 119th Street in downtown Whiting.

Hard Rock Casino Northwest Indiana in Gary is sponsoring the free show from the San Jose-based alternative rock band, which enjoyed immense commercial popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when it was often featured on movie soundtracks like "Shrek" and "Mystery Men."

Smash Mouth has had many hits like "All Star," "Walkin’ on the Sun," "I’m a Believer," "Why Can’t We Be Friends?," "Can’t Get Enough of You Baby," "Then the Morning Comes" and "Pacific Coast Party"

"All Star" in particular has had enduring popularity, enjoying a second act as an internet meme.

Smash Mouth will perform on the main stage at 8:30 p.m. July 29.

"This should be a great evening," Chairman Tom Dabertin said. "The main stage is just one of seven performance stages at Pierogi Fest."

Pierogi Fest has always featured music, including many polka acts, local bands and tribute bands. An estimated 50 performers will play this year.

The festival also will have two beer gardens, 55 arts and crafts and tchotchkes vendors and 75 food booths serving pierogi, halupki, golabki and every kind of Polish food you can imagine.

The quirky, off-beat festival features appearances by the anthropomorphic Mr. Pierogi, Ms. Packzki and the Precision Lawnmower Drill Team. The light-hearted weekend-long festival will run July 28-30 in the heart of Whiting this year.

Expect joke T-shirts like "Polish Drinking Team" and "I'm into fitness — fitnessing these pierogi into my mouth."

The annual celebrate of the starchy dumpling has earned a significant amount of media coverage, including from Wild Chicago, the Wall Street Journal, TripAdvisor, Yahoo, MSN, The Food Channel, Travel Channel, CNN and Saveur magazine. Readers Digest named it one of America's 50 best festivals.