Smugglers Coffee making more barrel-aged coffee after moving to bigger location

Smugglers Coffee is making more barrel-aged craft coffees after moving to a larger location in Lowell.

Craft beer writer Dave Fajman founded the coffee roastery, which supplies its locally roasted beans to coffee shops across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland.

"We moved locations to a bigger location and now have a hundred different barrels going," he said. "We're aging beans in bourbon barrels, rum barrels and gin barrels. We've got a Misbeehavin' Meads watermelon strawberry mead that smells amazing. We're looking to put out a new release every month."

Smugglers often sells its beans directly to the community, including at the Crown Point Farmers Market and the Dyer Community Market. It makes unique coffees like Tomb of Caffeination, Welcome to Caffeintown, Antihero, A Brew Hope, Cochthulu, Zombies of the Blue Mountain and Rise of the Amber Surfer.

Its new location in a warehouse at 797 Commercial Ave. in Lowell has triple the capacity as before.

"It's been working great," he said. "We have plenty of room to expand. We have more barrels. It's a beautiful thing."

Smugglers Coffee is looking to experiment with The Roaming Wedge mobile cheese shop on aging coffee beans with Parmesan. It also does a number of collaborations with craft breweries like The Foamation Project in Crown Point.

"Most coffee roasters focus on single-origin coffees," he said. "We came from a craft beer background, had a home brewing background and wrote for a couple of beer websites."

That's how it found its niche with barrel-aging coffees like the barrel-aged ice coffee sold at Grindhouse Cafe in Griffith and Whiting.

Barrel aging really intrigues me," Fajman said. "It's what I gravitate toward. I like that no two batches are ever exactly the same. They have their own nuances. Even in the same barrel, the coffee can have different characteristics like a heavy stout flavor or a whiskey flavor that makes it special, makes it different."

The coffee roaster's beans often pop off the shelves because of the comic book-like art on the bags. It often references pop culture like Dungeons & Dragons, Stranger Things, Star Wars and Marvel. The Advanced Science & Sorcery line, a reference to a quote by Arthur C. Clark about how advanced science becomes indistinguishable from sorcery, features flavored coffees.

"They're all designed by Matt Sharp and Adam Farster, local comic book artists who do outstanding work on the labels," he said. "They're outstanding artists who can do a rough draft design of whatever we're into at the moment. We try to have fun with our stuff. We're a bunch of nerds, in a good way. We want to show everyone we're nerds so they can relate."

Smugglers Coffee is looking to put out more barrel-aged coffees, sell them at more farmers' markets and reach new markets like grocery stores. It's interested in potentially packaging cold brew in cans again. It's available at places like Old Dog Coffee House in Lowell and 312 Cafe in Hebron.

"If you want good coffee, just check it out," he said. "All our coffee is very approachable. It's medium roast, not too light or too dark, not too bitter or too acidic. It's approachable."

For more information, visit store.smugglerscoffee.com or find Smugglers Coffee on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.