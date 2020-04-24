Snoop Dogg double-booking snafu for Hammond, Wisconsin music fests?

McDermott said Snoop Dogg signed a contract to perform a free show at the popular Festival of the Lakes in Hammond. The city already sold $30,000 worth of VIP tickets to the concert at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake Memorial Park before suspending sales because of the coronavirus pandemic, McDermott said.

At this point, it's not known if the Festival of the Lakes will take place, McDermott said. People might still be under stay-at-home orders, large gatherings might still be banned or social distancing might be required that would make such an event financially and logistically unfeasible, he said.

"If it can't take place, we do want to continue to work with him and reschedule," he said. "If Snoop Dogg is willing to play Hammond in 2020, hopefully he'd return to Festival of the Lakes in 2021."

It's not clear if either festival will ultimately take place this summer in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chippewa Herald newspaper reported on Jan. 24 this year that Snoop Dogg would perform at Rock Fest in Wisconsin, while McDermott told the Hammond Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 5 he was working to bring Snoop Dogg to Hammond. The negotiations had been underway for some time at that point.