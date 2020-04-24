Snoop Dogg double-booking snafu for Hammond, Wisconsin music fests?

It's tha D O Double Booked?
The popular rapper Snoop Dogg is slated to perform at 9 p.m. July 18 at Festival of the Lakes in Hammond. That's a Saturday night at a marquee Region music event.
The show starts at 7 p.m., and the headliner usually takes the stage about 9 p.m., though sometimes they've been a little late.
A potential hiccup is that Snoop Dogg also is scheduled to perform between 8:30 and 9:45 p.m. that same night at Rock Fest in Chippewa Falls in northern Wisconsin. That's about 349 miles away — a drive of five hours and 14 minutes if traffic is light.
"Snoop Dogg is under contract to perform that night as a headliner at Festival of the Lakes," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. "We have it on contract, on paper."
Snoop Dogg's logistics team and organizers of Rock Fest, whose lineup also include Slipknot, Disturbed, Limp Bizkit, Anthrax, Fozzy, Disturbed, Staind, Papa Roach and Chevelle, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Neither Festival of the Lakes nor Rock Fest are listed as upcoming tour dates on Snoop Dogg's website. The rapper, who just released the new album, "I Wanna Thank Me," has only one concert date listed at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has ground everything to a halt and cancelled most concerts and music festivals. That booking is a July 11 show in Ontario, Canada.
McDermott said Snoop Dogg signed a contract to perform a free show at the popular Festival of the Lakes in Hammond. The city already sold $30,000 worth of VIP tickets to the concert at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake Memorial Park before suspending sales because of the coronavirus pandemic, McDermott said.
At this point, it's not known if the Festival of the Lakes will take place, McDermott said. People might still be under stay-at-home orders, large gatherings might still be banned or social distancing might be required that would make such an event financially and logistically unfeasible, he said.
"If it can't take place, we do want to continue to work with him and reschedule," he said. "If Snoop Dogg is willing to play Hammond in 2020, hopefully he'd return to Festival of the Lakes in 2021."
It's not clear if either festival will ultimately take place this summer in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chippewa Herald newspaper reported on Jan. 24 this year that Snoop Dogg would perform at Rock Fest in Wisconsin, while McDermott told the Hammond Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 5 he was working to bring Snoop Dogg to Hammond. The negotiations had been underway for some time at that point.
Snoop Dogg has had issues with double-booking before. His promoter was sued for $115,000 in 2012 for canceling a show at a nightclub in Los Angeles when he was doubled-booked and touring in Europe.
Last year, he was one of the promoters of the Lovers and Friends Festival in Los Angeles, which doubled-booked the rapper Lil Kim.
