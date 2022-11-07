Society of Innovators announces innovation award winners

The Society of Innovators at Purdue University Northwest has announced its 2022 Innovators Award winners.

The honorees will be feted at the Society of Innovators' annual awards luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Hobart.

“As our region bounces back from the pandemic and the challenges of the times, it is powerful and inspiring to honor the ingenuity of innovators from across the seven-county region of Northwest Indiana,” said Sheila Matias, executive director of the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest.

“These are the women and men who think creatively, dream of new solutions and design solutions that add value and solve community challenges.”

The Society of Innovators seeks to promote innovation in Northwest Indiana. It bestows the awards on innovators who live or work in Northwest Indiana and create an innovation that creates measurable value, helps society or provides a new solution to a problem.

This year's class:

• Chris White, president of Lee Enterprises' Eastern Media Group.

• Erica Rios, a police social worker with the Griffith Police Department.

• Michael Wells, Cognia Midwest Region director.

• Albanese Confectionery in Hobart.

• Cedar Lake Historical Association in Cedar Lake and Hesston Steam Museum in LaPorte County.

• Michigan City Area Schools.

• Pandemic Parenting in Valparaiso.

• Patchables in Hobart.

Michigan City Area Schools also will receive the Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation, which promotes 21st-century innovation. It is named for the former chairman of the Society of Innovators and head of ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago who died in 2015.

Retired attorney Calvin Bellamy won the John H. Davies Lifetime Achievement Award.

For more information, visit pnw.edu/innovators-awards.