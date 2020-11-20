Society of Innovators inducts new class

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest inducted a new class during a virtual event last week.
“Originally launched in 2005, our induction ceremony celebrates the spirit of creativity and ingenuity that lights up the communities throughout Northwest Indiana,” said Sheila Matias, executive director of the Society of Innovators and Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest. “We are thrilled to be able to induct 28 individuals and team members into the Society as members of our class of 2020. Now, more than ever, our region needs these gifted, innovative leaders who are guiding our communities into the future.”
The Society of Innovators champions innovation in all its forms in Northwest Indiana to encourage economic and community development. The annual innovation awards recognize those who live or work in Northwest Indiana and came up with an innovation that benefits society, solves a program and creatures measurable value.
This year's inductees included City Life Center Executive Director Ken Barry, Purdue University Northwest Associate Professor of Computer Graphics Technology Magesh Chandramouli, Emily’s Foods founder Emily Edwards, Bun's Soapbox owner Jamie Fankenhauser, Purdue University Northwest Clinical Assistant Professor of Marketing Matt Hanson, JEM Custom Shoes owner Jake Miller, Ivy Tech Community College Professor of English Jared Riddle and Hobart High School teacher Daniel Schultz.
Team inductees include ArcelorMittal, Centier Bank, Economic Development Corp. Michigan City with Michigan City Area Schools, Tonn and Blank Construction and Top Flight Hockey.
For more information, visit www.pnw.edu/soi.
