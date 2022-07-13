Society of Innovators seeks award nominations

The Society of Innovators at Purdue University Northwest is seeking nominations for the 2022 Innovators Awards to recognize innovators in industry and other spheres across the seven-county Northwest Indiana region.

For the 18th year, the society will recognize individual and team honorees in business, academia and other endeavors. It also plans to award the Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation, name Society of Innovators Fellows, and present the John H. Davies Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Society of Innovators is "dedicated to the idea that anyone can be an innovator" and "recognizes that innovation is the key to 21st Century competitiveness."

“Celebrating individuals and teams driving innovation in Northwest Indiana shines a bright light on the incredible spirit of innovation that has made our Region home to so many great innovative leaders over the years,” said Sheila Matias, executive director of the Society of Innovators. “Throughout history, periods of uncertainty and disruption have also proven to be the fertile times for nurturing new ideas and real progress."

People can make nominations online, including self-nominations. A selection committee screens them based on criteria the board established.

The awards are open to all innovators, regardless of industry, background or discipline.

"We know there are many innovative leaders in our communities who have been pushing ideas forward these past couple of years, and we know that the Region is rich with innovative thinkers working under-the-radar who are thinking of better ways to do business, creating new products and processes in order to chart a better path for us all," Matias said. "We salute them and hope to honor more incredibly innovative leaders again this year.”

An awards ceremony will take place on Nov. 17 at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center at 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart.

“The awards highlight the innovations that are occurring every day in Northwest Indiana and the wide range of contributions made by inductees to drive economic and community development across our region,” said Gary Johnson, retired president of Mortar Net Solutions and chairman of the board for the Society of Innovators. “The breadth of the awards across sectors, for-profit to not-for-profit organizations, large to small, and urban to rural also demonstrates an important tenet of the Society – innovation can come from anywhere and anyone can be an innovator.”

For more information, visit pnw.edu/innovators-awards or email Jason Williams at jawilliams@pnw.edu.