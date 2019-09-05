The Society of Innovators at Purdue University Northwest is hosting an educational seminar from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at its headquarters at 6100 Southport Road, Portage.
“Establishing Fundamentals and Avoiding Pitfalls” will feature author Gregg Fraley of Gregg Fraley Innovation; Earl Miller of LaPorte-based Hiler Industries/Accurate Castings; and Sheila Matias, executive director of the Society of Innovators at PNW.
The goal of the event is to introduce innovation concepts to organizations looking to improve by focusing on how to get initiatives started and how to avoid common pitfalls and mistakes that impede project success. The speakers provide three different perspectives on innovation: theory of the “how to” from Gregg Fraley, real world case studies by local manufacturer Earl Miller, and the role of innovative leadership from Sheila Matias.
“This is an intensive short training program for those seeking to innovate and grow. Innovation doesn’t just happen,” said Jason Williams, assistant director of the Society of Innovators.
The event is limited to 25 participants and there is a $25 fee for registration. Continental breakfast and lunch will be served.
Those wishing to attend may call Williams at 317-966-3588 or register online at soiworkshop0919.eventbrite.com.