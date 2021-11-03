Society of Innovators to recognize groundbreakers in HVAC, decks and theater education

The Society of Innovators at Purdue University Northwest will recognize groundbreakers in HVAC, decks and theater education with its 2021 Innovators Awards.
HD Industrial Vice President of Operations Andrew Cleland, Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse Executive Director McKenya Dilworth and Wintergreen Construction Products President Roger Winter will be individually inducted into the Society of Innovators at its annual awards luncheon. The induction ceremony will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Hobart.
Former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo, the founding director of the Center for Talent and Opportunity at Sagamore Institute, will serve as a guest speaker.
Teams included in this year's class of the Society of Innovators inductees include ArcelorMittal Global Research and Development Center in East Chicago and the United Way of Northwest Indiana, which is based out of Griffith and Valparaiso.
“If we’ve learned anything over the last 18 months, it is that innovation is needed more than ever to help guide our communities into an increasingly uncertain future,” said Jason Williams, managing director of the Society of Innovators. “We are excited to recognize each of these individuals and teams and are honored to induct them into the Society as members of our class of 2021.”
About 40 finalists were evaluated by the Society of Innovator's selection committee. They honored innovations that "provide a new solution, benefit society and create measurable value" while having the “innovation X-factor."
Cleland was honored for designing an ultraviolet germicidal air purification unit that circulates air internally independent of a building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and Dilworth for a BISHOPBOX program that provided children with supplies so they could continue arts education virtually. Winter was chosen to be enshrined in the Society of Innovators because of DexSpan aluminum framing system that allows decks to be finished with most composite decking materials.
Registration to attend the event is now open. Tickets are $40 for individuals and $280 for tables that seat eight.
To register, email jawilliams@pnw.edu.
For more information, visit pnw.edu/innovators-awards.
