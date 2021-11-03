 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Society of Innovators to recognize groundbreakers in HVAC, decks and theater education
urgent

Society of Innovators to recognize groundbreakers in HVAC, decks and theater education

Society of Innovators to recognize groundbreakers in HVAC, decks and theater education

The Society of Innovators celebrated a partnership with Purdue University Northwest at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond in 2018.

 Michael Zajakowski, file, The Times

The Society of Innovators at Purdue University Northwest will recognize groundbreakers in HVAC, decks and theater education with its 2021 Innovators Awards.

HD Industrial Vice President of Operations Andrew Cleland, Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse Executive Director McKenya Dilworth and Wintergreen Construction Products President Roger Winter will be individually inducted into the Society of Innovators at its annual awards luncheon. The induction ceremony will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Hobart.

Former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo, the founding director of the Center for Talent and Opportunity at Sagamore Institute, will serve as a guest speaker.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

Teams included in this year's class of the Society of Innovators inductees include ArcelorMittal Global Research and Development Center in East Chicago and the United Way of Northwest Indiana, which is based out of Griffith and Valparaiso.

“If we’ve learned anything over the last 18 months, it is that innovation is needed more than ever to help guide our communities into an increasingly uncertain future,” said Jason Williams, managing director of the Society of Innovators. “We are excited to recognize each of these individuals and teams and are honored to induct them into the Society as members of our class of 2021.”

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

About 40 finalists were evaluated by the Society of Innovator's selection committee. They honored innovations that "provide a new solution, benefit society and create measurable value" while having the “innovation X-factor."

Cleland was honored for designing an ultraviolet germicidal air purification unit that circulates air internally independent of a building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and Dilworth for a BISHOPBOX program that provided children with supplies so they could continue arts education virtually. Winter was chosen to be enshrined in the Society of Innovators because of DexSpan aluminum framing system that allows decks to be finished with most composite decking materials.

Registration to attend the event is now open. Tickets are $40 for individuals and $280 for tables that seat eight.

To register, email jawilliams@pnw.edu.

For more information, visit pnw.edu/innovators-awards.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts