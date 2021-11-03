Society of Innovators to recognize groundbreakers in HVAC, decks and theater education

The Society of Innovators at Purdue University Northwest will recognize groundbreakers in HVAC, decks and theater education with its 2021 Innovators Awards.

HD Industrial Vice President of Operations Andrew Cleland, Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse Executive Director McKenya Dilworth and Wintergreen Construction Products President Roger Winter will be individually inducted into the Society of Innovators at its annual awards luncheon. The induction ceremony will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Hobart.

Former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo, the founding director of the Center for Talent and Opportunity at Sagamore Institute, will serve as a guest speaker.

Teams included in this year's class of the Society of Innovators inductees include ArcelorMittal Global Research and Development Center in East Chicago and the United Way of Northwest Indiana, which is based out of Griffith and Valparaiso.