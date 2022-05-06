Solar import hangup to delay NIPSCO's retirement of coal-fired units

NIPSCO's path away from coal hit an unexpected but temporary bump in the road.

A solar panel delay is casting a shadow over the original timeline for NIPSCO's plans to retire two coal-fired units at the Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield as it looks to lessen its carbon footprint and diversify its energy production portfolio.

The Merrillville-based utility said that the U.S. Commerce Department's import circumvention investigation is expected to delay solar projects it originally expected to complete this year and in 2023. It estimates the uncertainty and delays in the solar panel markets will push back those projects until the end of 2025.

"A delay in closing a coal-fired power plant is a disappointment to the Hoosier Environmental Council both because that will prolong the production of coal ash and it will prolong the production of greenhouse gases," Hoosier Environmental Council's director of Environmental Health & Water Policy, Indra Frank, said. "The climate crisis requires urgent action by all of us to reduce our use of fossil fuels."

NIPSCO's parent company NiSource announced the unforeseen delay when reporting its first-quarter financial results. The gas and electric utility made $413 million in the first quarter, as compared to $281.7 million during the first quarter of 2021. It earned $0.94 per share in the first quarter as compared to $0.72 per share in the first quarter of 2021.

"The NiSource team continues to execute on plans for the growth and sustainability of our business while delivering safe and reliable service to our customers," President and CEO Lloyd Yates said. "Despite the expected delays in solar projects, the resiliency and flexibility of our business plan continue to support our commitment to deliver 7 to 9 percent compound annual growth in non-GAAP NOEPS from 2021 through 2024. I also look forward to sharing details around the extension of this growth plan at our Investor Day event this fall."

NiSource expects to pull in $1.42 to $1.48 in 2022 non-GAAP diluted net operating earnings per share. It forecasts near-term annual growth of 5% to 7% through next year and projects capital investments of $10 billion between 2021 and 2024.

The company is looking to invest $2 billion in renewable energy projects over the next three years. The utility still expects to retire its Michigan City Generating Station on the Lake Michigan lakefront as scheduled during a 2026-28 time frame. It would then no longer generate any electricity from burning coal.

NIPSCO filed a petition with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission seeking approval to recoup its costs for cleaning up the coal ash pond at Michigan City Generating Station. The plant known for its landmark hyperbolic cooling tower is expected to cost $40 million to retire.

NiSource said, despite the solar panel delays, it remains on track to meet its other environmental goals, including reducing methane emissions from gas by 50% by 2025 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 90% as compared to 2005 levels.

"The investigation by the U.S. Commerce Department related to the import of solar components from certain countries has brought uncertainty and delays to the solar panel market," NiSource Chief Strategy and Risk Officer Shawn Anderson said in a conference call with investors. "We, along with others in the industry, continue to advocate for an expeditious resolution to this investigation. The uncertainty that this investigation has introduced underscores the need for continued development of the domestic clean energy supply chain, which NiSource is very much supportive of."

The utility broke ground on a few of the solar projects that are expected to replace the coal-fired energy generation in Wheatfield but no longer knows when they will be completed, given the limited availability of solar panels that are often imported from countries that embraced solar energy earlier.

"The NiSource team has been in constant contact with our diverse, renewable generation developers. We've worked hard to gain a better understanding the potential project delays might have on our plans and our generating portfolio," Anderson said in the conference call. "Our renewable generation plants include 10 solar projects which are intended to replace the retiring capacity at Schahfer Generating Station, including two projects currently under construction. Indiana Crossroads Solar and Dunns Bridge I, broke ground in the fourth quarter of 2021. We are shifting the anticipated in-service dates from the end of 2022 to reflect a mid-2023 targeted date reflective of an anticipated delay associated with the department's investigation."

It's not known exactly how long the delays will be.

"It is important to note that this is a broad time frame, given the uncertainty," Anderson said. "But ultimately, each project will be impacted differently. And we are working with our developer partners to refine our assessments on the expected impact."

NiSource expects to still be done with coal by 2028 but warned the delay could affect consumers' pocketbooks.

"It is important to underscore the potential unintended consequences for our customers. As we demonstrated in our 2018 and 2021 IRP, the renewable resources we are adding to the portfolio drive significant cost savings to our customers and help insulate them against high commodity and energy prices," Anderson said. "Our focus has been to accelerate savings for our customers to benefit from the renewable transition. And delays resulting from this investigation may ultimately delay the timing of when our customers could begin receiving these benefits, especially in the current energy cost inflationary environment."

Just Transition NWI, an environmental group that's working to wean Northwest Indiana off carbon, called for a speedy resolution to the situation.

"Unless the tariff situation is addressed and fixed immediately by the Commerce Department, it's going to have a massive domino effect on all solar developments," Just Transition NWI Director of Legislation and Policy Susan Thomas said. "We can’t afford to waste another minute burning coal and gas: A delay to alternative energy will negatively impact any strides in reducing climate change and confronting environmental injustice."

Consumers will end up paying more, she said.

"Ratepayers in Indiana are already suffering from massive hikes in their utility bills as well," Thomas said. "The state has the third highest cut-off-to-consumer rate in the US. That needs to be remedied. No rate increases should be passed to consumers from this federal mistake."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.