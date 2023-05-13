Solid Platforms, Hasse Construction, Falk PLI and Cargill were among 60 Northwest Indiana companies to receive construction awards for excellence at the recent construction awards banquet in Merrillville.

The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable and Construction Advancement Foundation honored companies for safety performance, project outcomes, job site innovation, professional development and collaborative efforts to improve construction.

"At the heart of successful construction projects lies an unwavering commitment to safety. Companies in Northwest Indiana continually strive to improve their safety practices, even amidst the most challenging of circumstances. We are honored to recognize and celebrate these companies, whose dedication to safety not only sets them apart but elevates the entire regional construction industry,” said NWIBRT Safety Committee Chair and Cargill Health & Safety Manager Rick Foor.

The ceremony was attended by hundreds, with presentations from major companies like BP, Cleveland-Cliffs, NIPSCO, Cargill and Franciscan Health.

"It is truly inspiring to witness the ingenuity and superior craftsmanship that is consistently demonstrated in construction projects throughout our region. We take great pride in recognizing and honoring the remarkable achievements of these outstanding craftspeople and contractors. Their dedication and commitment to excellence are evident in their daily work, as they lay the foundation for the future of our communities and serve as leaders for others in the construction industry,” said Dewey Pearman, executive director of CAF.

This year's NWIBRT Award Winners were Solid Platforms and Hard Rock Concrete Cutters for Contractor of the Year, Falk PLI for Company of the Year and BP and Cargill for Owner Excellence in Leadership. David Cooper with Thatcher Foundations got the Roger Walters Memorial Award for Site Safety Leader of the Year.

Cargill, EMCOR Hyre Electric, Fluor Constructors-Suncoke, Thatcher Foundations and Total Safety U.S. won Innovation Awards.

Excellence Awards went to Advanced Engineering Services, AMS Industries, Brock Industrial Services, Calumet Lumber, Falk-PLI, Fluor Constructors-Suncoke, Hard Rock Concrete Cutters, Industrial Contractors & Engineers, Luse Contracting Group, Meccon Industries, Middough, N.A. Logan, Nooter Chicago, One Way Safety, Petrochem Insulation, R.J. Mycka, Solid Platforms, Stevenson Crane Service, Superior Engineering, Total Mill Services and Valdes Architecture and Engineering.

Achievement Award recipients included ACMS Group, Atlas Technical Consultants, BMWC Constructors, Continental Electric Co., DLZ Industrial, Griffin Contract Dewatering, K2 Industrial Services, Superior Construction and Total Safety U.S.

Recognition Awards went to Barton Malow Co., Central Rent-A-Crane, EMCOR Hyre Electric, Fluor Constructors-Cargill, Hasse Construction Co, Hayes Mechanical, Meade Industries, Morrison Construction Company, Orbital Engineering, Rieth-Riley Construction Co., Sargent Electric Co., SEI Solutions, Thatcher Foundations, The Pangere Corp., Tonn and Blank Construction and Tranco Industrial Services.

Construction Advancement Foundation Award winners included Larson-Danielson Construction Co., as Commercial Contractor of the Year, Hasse Construction Co. as Industrial Contractor of the Year, Superior Construction as Highway Contractor of the Year, DLZ Industrial as Professional/Engineering Contractor of the Year and Thatcher Foundations as Specialty Contractor of the Year.

Hasse Construction won the Excellence in Professional Development Award and ACMS Group the Maintenance/Service Project of the Year Award for the Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor Coke Plant.

Morrison Construction Co. received the Industrial/Capital Project of the Year Award for the United States Steel Pig Iron Caster while Larson-Danielson Construction Co. got Commercial Project of the Year for Northwest Health–LaPorte.

Hasse Construction earned Public Works Project of the Year for its work in East Chicago, while Superior Construction notched the Highway Project of the Year for INDOT Bridge Deck Overlays.

Writers strike in Hollywood: Average residual checks can barely cover an In-N-Out burger Writers strike in Hollywood: Average residual checks can barely cover an In-N-Out burger Why it's important The AI factor