South Bend Chocolate Company closes after two decades in downtown Valpo

"Today is a sad day for us at The Chocolate Cafe in Valpo. It is with careful thought and much sadness we announce that this week will be our last week in downtown Valpo," the company posted on social media. "The effects on our business due to the pandemic have been too much for us to overcome. We want to thank all of our loyal customers who have stayed with us all of these years. Valpo has been a staple and a home to us for a long time. We will miss all of the smiles, conversations and good memories deeply. We hope you come say goodbye and maybe snag a piece of chocolate while you’re there. Thank you for your business. It’s been a great 20 years. Maybe we will be back."