SOUTH BEND — The mayor of South Bend is pushing for a downtown relocation of the South Shore Line.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg told the City Council on Monday that he plans to pursue bringing the South Shore downtown by 2025, despite a $100 million price tag that's four times as high as a commitment the city made last year to relocate the train station at South Bend International Airport.
The city's redevelopment commission pledged the $25 million in tax increment financing district property tax money to move the airport station to the west side of the terminal and realign the railroad's approach to the airport. The effort would cut travel time to Chicago to 90 minutes.
But, Buttigieg argued, South Bend residents "at every level of our economic ladder" would have more opportunities "if the heart of our city was 90 minutes away by train from the heart of one of the most dynamic economic centers in the world.
He said he's still unclear how he would fund the station.
"BUILD grants, formerly known as TIGR grants, could be mobilized for something like this. Possibly other federal grant opportunities we haven't looked at and the state has become an increasingly proactive economic partner," he said. "As we prove out the physical viability of this option, I think it would also make sense to go back to the state and see if they want to participate too."
Buttigieg said he will next hire a firm to study the design and engineering of a downtown route option.