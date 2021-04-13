South Shore 11th Street station to close for Double Track project

The South Shore Line will close its Michigan City 11th Street Station on May 1 as the commuter railroad's Double Track project intensifies.

The closure is expected to last the full two and a half years of the project, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District announced Tuesday.

The $491 million Double Track project will add a second set of tracks between Gary and Michigan City, build new bridges along that route and improve stations between Gary's Miller Station and 11th Street. The project is being undertaken to decrease travel times to Chicago and improve safety, particularly in Michigan City, where tracks will be moved to the side of the street and 21 at-grade crossings will be closed.

The project will include reconstruction of the 11th Street Station to include a multi-story station with retail and parking, as well as new high-level platforms. Traffic will become one-way eastbound on 11th Street between Chicago Avenue and East Michigan Boulevard.

The 11th Street Station closure is beginning May 1 to facilitate utility work in advance of the main construction project, which is expected to begin this summer.

NIPSCO crews began relocating electric poles and wires in February. That work, along with gas line work, is continuing this month.