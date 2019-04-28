Work is scheduled to begin Monday on a second access to the South Shore Line's East Chicago station platform.
The project is expected to last through December. The improvements include converting the low-level platform to the east of the station into a covered walkway with a new head house, stairwell and tunnel to the eastern parking lot.
The project also includes improvements to the existing head house and the installation in 2020 of higher speed track switches to allow trains to increase speed in the station area.
During the project, there will be some reduction in available parking in the area of the project.
A $4.4 million construction contract was awarded to Barton Malow of Portage last month.
“We are excited to begin construction of this long-anticipated improvement,” said Michael Noland, President of the South Shore Line, in a statement announcing the start of construction. “Opening the second entrance to our largest station is something we have had as a priority for many years."
The station currently has a single headhouse and set of double doors to access the main platform, with stairs and an elevator inside the station. Disembarking rush-hour passengers, in particular, face delays as they line up to exit the platform.
The Federal Railroad Administration awarded the South Shore a $2.7 million grant for the project. Engineering and design services were completed by consulting firm AECOM and approved by the FRA in December.