South Shore chooses West Lake design-build team

The operator of the South Shore Line approved an agreement Monday with Chicago-based companies F.H. Paschen and Ragnar Benson to complete design work and to lead construction of the West Lake Corridor commuter rail extension, setting the long-awaited project up for an autumn construction start.
The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the contract, which would pay the Paschen/Ragnar Benson joint venture almost $555 million as the design-build team to complete the eight-mile rail line from Hammond to Dyer.
The joint venture was deemed in January to have made the “best value” proposal to complete design work and undertake construction of the West Lake Corridor. The Paschen/Ragnar Benson proposal of $664.2 million was negotiated down nearly $110 million, yielding the agreement approved by the five-member Board of Trustees during an online meeting Monday.
“All the essential elements of the project were preserved with this contract,” NICTD General Counsel Charles Lukmann told the board before its unanimous vote.
“That was kind of a big one right there,” said Chairman Joe McGuinness, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The companies won’t receive a notice to proceed with the project until NICTD has a final grant agreement from the Federal Transit Administration in hand. The federal New Starts grant would pay $355 million of the project, and NICTD President Michael Noland said the full-funding agreement is expected in the next couple months.
The grant would pay about 38% of the full $933 million project cost.
Meanwhile, Noland said, Paschen and Ragnar Benson have taken recent events – including a recently announced $100 million advance on the New Starts grant – as indications that the project will move forward, and have begun advancing design work.
The current timeline calls for construction to conclude in 2024, with service to begin early the next year.
The new commuter rail line will run from north Hammond down the Monon corridor to Main Street on the Munster/Dyer border, just west of Columbia Avenue. New stations will include a Hammond Gateway, where West Lake will join the South Shore, three blocks west of the city's current station; a second Hammond station at 173rd Street; a station on Manor Avenue near Ridge Road in Munster, and a station at the southern terminus at Main Street.
The West Lake Corridor is one of two major capital projects NICTD is pursuing. The other, the Double Track project that would modernize the railroad and its stations from Gary to Michigan City, is on track to begin construction next year, Noland said.
“Things are moving along very quickly,” he said. Design work has crossed the 60% threshold and is “well on the way to 90% design.”
“The goal would be to go out to the contracting world with plans to bid on sometime after the first of the year,” Noland said.
June 2021 is the target date for a favorable rating from the FTA and a full-funding grant agreement for Double Track’s New Starts grant. The schedule calls for completion of the $420 million project in 2023.
COVID-19
The South Shore is engaged in efforts to rebuild ridership after it fell to around 5% of normal levels during the coronavirus-caused shutdown. The railroad has implemented new cleaning procedures, including adding crews at Millennium Station in Chicago, and has purchased new equipment, including steamers and foggers and hand sanitization stations.
It's also requiring masks on most cars and providing disposable masks to passengers without one. While the railroad provides cars where masks aren't required, Noland said about seven of 10 riders choose to wear masks.
Weekday ridership, he said, has risen back to 15% to 20% of the pre-pandemic norm. The South Shore is offering premiums like free west-bound rides to help boost ridership.
