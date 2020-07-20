South Shore chooses West Lake design-build team

The grant would pay about 38% of the full $933 million project cost.

Meanwhile, Noland said, Paschen and Ragnar Benson have taken recent events – including a recently announced $100 million advance on the New Starts grant – as indications that the project will move forward, and have begun advancing design work.

The current timeline calls for construction to conclude in 2024, with service to begin early the next year.

The new commuter rail line will run from north Hammond down the Monon corridor to Main Street on the Munster/Dyer border, just west of Columbia Avenue. New stations will include a Hammond Gateway, where West Lake will join the South Shore, three blocks west of the city's current station; a second Hammond station at 173rd Street; a station on Manor Avenue near Ridge Road in Munster, and a station at the southern terminus at Main Street.

The West Lake Corridor is one of two major capital projects NICTD is pursuing. The other, the Double Track project that would modernize the railroad and its stations from Gary to Michigan City, is on track to begin construction next year, Noland said.

“Things are moving along very quickly,” he said. Design work has crossed the 60% threshold and is “well on the way to 90% design.”