You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
South Shore Clean Cities conference to showcase electric Harley, other vehicles
urgent

South Shore Clean Cities conference to showcase electric Harley, other vehicles

{{featured_button_text}}
South Shore Clean Cities conference to showcase electric Harley, other vehicles

Visitors check out an environmentally friendly vehicle at the South Shore Clean Cities' annual conference in 2018.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

South Shore Clean Cities rolls back into Michigan City next week to tout sustainable transportation and cleaner-burning alternative fuels.

The U.S. Department of Energy-affiliated nonprofit coalition promotes hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles and alternatives like biodiesel in order to reduce dependence on foreign oil and greenhouse gas emissions. The South Shore Clean Cities annual conference takes place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Blue Chip Stardust Event Center at 777 Blue Chip Drive in Michigan City.

The annual event features an awards ceremony and culminates with a networking cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. in the Suncoast Room. Visitors can check out a display of vehicles such as a Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle, a CNG Ford pickup truck, the BMW I3 EV, an electric transit bus, Chevrolet Bolt EVs, a propane Ford Taurus, a plug-in hybrid Honda Clarity, and a propane fueling port.

Mark Smith, the technology integration program manager in the Vehicle Technologies Office of the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington D.C., will serve as the keynote speaker, and several educational breakout sessions will be offered.

The will include a luncheon panel with state and federal officials who will address current and future funding options.

Registration costs $50. For more information, call Catherine Yoder at 219-644-3690, email her at cyoder@southshorecleancities.org, or visit www.southshorecleancities.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts