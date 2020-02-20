South Shore Clean Cities conference to showcase electric Harley, other vehicles

South Shore Clean Cities rolls back into Michigan City next week to tout sustainable transportation and cleaner-burning alternative fuels.

The U.S. Department of Energy-affiliated nonprofit coalition promotes hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles and alternatives like biodiesel in order to reduce dependence on foreign oil and greenhouse gas emissions. The South Shore Clean Cities annual conference takes place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Blue Chip Stardust Event Center at 777 Blue Chip Drive in Michigan City.

The annual event features an awards ceremony and culminates with a networking cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. in the Suncoast Room. Visitors can check out a display of vehicles such as a Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle, a CNG Ford pickup truck, the BMW I3 EV, an electric transit bus, Chevrolet Bolt EVs, a propane Ford Taurus, a plug-in hybrid Honda Clarity, and a propane fueling port.

Mark Smith, the technology integration program manager in the Vehicle Technologies Office of the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington D.C., will serve as the keynote speaker, and several educational breakout sessions will be offered.

The will include a luncheon panel with state and federal officials who will address current and future funding options.

Registration costs $50. For more information, call Catherine Yoder at 219-644-3690, email her at cyoder@southshorecleancities.org, or visit www.southshorecleancities.org.

