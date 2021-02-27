 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Shore Clean Cities expands statewide, will change name
alert urgent

South Shore Clean Cities expands statewide, will change name

{{featured_button_text}}
South Shore Clean Cities expands statewide, will change name

Visitors check out an environmentally friendly vehicle at the South Shore Clean Cities' annual conference in 2018.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

South Shore Clean Cities is expanding its promotion of sustainable transportation statewide.

The St. John-based nonprofit was chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy to lead a statewide Clean Cities coalition pilot program to promote sustainable vehicles, fuels and technology. It plans to change its name to better reflect its statewide reach.

“We are thrilled and humbled to be selected to manage a Clean Cities program serving the entire state of Indiana,” South Shore Clean Cities Executive Director Carl Lisek said. “Replicating our successful model of working with stakeholders to increase adoption of sustainable transportation fuels, vehicles and equipment will benefit all Hoosiers and we are excited about what lies ahead. We thank the U.S. Department of Energy for this honor.”

South Shore Clean Cities, one of 75 Department of Energy-sponsored Clean Cities coalitions around the country, was founded in 1999 to serve Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Northwest Indiana. It has since expanded to Benton, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall, Newton, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben and Whitley counties.

The coalition aims to improve air quality, reduced dependence on fossil fuels, and promote alternative fuel vehicles with a lesser carbon footprint. It runs a Green Fleet program that retrofits government vehicles to run on cleaner-burning diesel fuel and helps governmental entities buy more environmentally friendly vehicles.

Last year, South Shore Clean Cities helped local government agencies and other organizations land $9.3 million in grant funding for more than 175 vehicles, electric charging stations and fuel pumps. Since its founding, its efforts have reduced gas consumption by 93 million gallons, the equivalent of taking about 180,000 passenger vehicles off the road.

“The credit for this move to lead a statewide organization goes in large part to our members and partners in northern Indiana who have so enthusiastically embraced sustainable transportation fuels, vehicles, equipment and their fueling and charging infrastructure,” Board President Don Hadley of Bosak Motors said. “

While South Shore Clean Cities will change its name, it anticipates remaining headquartered in St. John.

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts

'The business has changed'

'The business has changed'

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

The concept proved popular and he expanded to Portage in 2004. Now he's expanding the chain further, taking over Beach Tan Express salons his …

'A little mini-vacation'

'A little mini-vacation'

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Both of the new tanning salons are about 1,500 square feet with about 14 tanning booths. They also offer spray tans.

College turned into fireworks store

College turned into fireworks store

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Only in the Region, where the Fourth of July is roughly celebrated from the beginning of May to the end of September, would a college be turne…

Restaurant Tarascos opens in Hammond

Restaurant Tarascos opens in Hammond

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Restaurant Tarascos opened at 6257 Hohman Ave., just south of downtown Hammond. The restaurant offers Mexican cuisine at affordable prices. It…

Suttle Bistro shutters in Miller

Suttle Bistro shutters in Miller

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Suttle Bistro, a laid-back neighborhood eatery at 6039 Miller Ave. in Gary's lakefront Miller enclave, has closed after a short run in the spa…

Altar closes in downtown Michigan City

Altar closes in downtown Michigan City

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Altar Artifacts had the bad luck of opening in November 2019, just a few months before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts