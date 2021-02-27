South Shore Clean Cities expands statewide, will change name

South Shore Clean Cities is expanding its promotion of sustainable transportation statewide.
The St. John-based nonprofit was chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy to lead a statewide Clean Cities coalition pilot program to promote sustainable vehicles, fuels and technology. It plans to change its name to better reflect its statewide reach.
“We are thrilled and humbled to be selected to manage a Clean Cities program serving the entire state of Indiana,” South Shore Clean Cities Executive Director Carl Lisek said. “Replicating our successful model of working with stakeholders to increase adoption of sustainable transportation fuels, vehicles and equipment will benefit all Hoosiers and we are excited about what lies ahead. We thank the U.S. Department of Energy for this honor.”
South Shore Clean Cities, one of 75 Department of Energy-sponsored Clean Cities coalitions around the country, was founded in 1999 to serve Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Northwest Indiana. It has since expanded to Benton, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall, Newton, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben and Whitley counties.
The coalition aims to improve air quality, reduced dependence on fossil fuels, and promote alternative fuel vehicles with a lesser carbon footprint. It runs a Green Fleet program that retrofits government vehicles to run on cleaner-burning diesel fuel and helps governmental entities buy more environmentally friendly vehicles.
Last year, South Shore Clean Cities helped local government agencies and other organizations land $9.3 million in grant funding for more than 175 vehicles, electric charging stations and fuel pumps. Since its founding, its efforts have reduced gas consumption by 93 million gallons, the equivalent of taking about 180,000 passenger vehicles off the road.
“The credit for this move to lead a statewide organization goes in large part to our members and partners in northern Indiana who have so enthusiastically embraced sustainable transportation fuels, vehicles, equipment and their fueling and charging infrastructure,” Board President Don Hadley of Bosak Motors said. “
While South Shore Clean Cities will change its name, it anticipates remaining headquartered in St. John.
