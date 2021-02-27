South Shore Clean Cities expands statewide, will change name

South Shore Clean Cities is expanding its promotion of sustainable transportation statewide.

The St. John-based nonprofit was chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy to lead a statewide Clean Cities coalition pilot program to promote sustainable vehicles, fuels and technology. It plans to change its name to better reflect its statewide reach.

“We are thrilled and humbled to be selected to manage a Clean Cities program serving the entire state of Indiana,” South Shore Clean Cities Executive Director Carl Lisek said. “Replicating our successful model of working with stakeholders to increase adoption of sustainable transportation fuels, vehicles and equipment will benefit all Hoosiers and we are excited about what lies ahead. We thank the U.S. Department of Energy for this honor.”

South Shore Clean Cities, one of 75 Department of Energy-sponsored Clean Cities coalitions around the country, was founded in 1999 to serve Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Northwest Indiana. It has since expanded to Benton, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall, Newton, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben and Whitley counties.