South Shore Clean Cities lands $8.9 million in Indiana Volkswagen grants for its members

South Shore Clean Cities landed $8.9 million in Indiana Volkswagen settlement grants that will help charge efforts to put greener fleets on the road and reduce carbon emissions across Northwest Indiana.
The money, which comes from Volkswagen's settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice for violating the federal Clean Air Act, will pay for 106 sustainable vehicles and pieces of equipment, including a statewide electric vehicle campaign.
The Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee approved 23 of South Shore Clean Cities' grant applications at a recent meeting.
“South Shore Clean Cities was pleased to assist our members and partners with another round of successful grant applications for the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund program,” South Shore Clean Cities Executive Director Carl Lisek said. “These transformational projects will build upon past successes and assist in reducing harmful ozone pollution from diesel vehicles and equipment throughout the state of Indiana.”
Recipients, including from Lake, Porter, LaPorte, and Jasper counties, will be able to buy 74 propane school buses, three fully electric school buses, six compressed natural gas transit buses, 18 compressed natural gas refuse trucks, two electric refuse trucks, two electric material handlers and one electric semi-truck.
Awardees include the city of Hobart, the city of Portage, the School City of Hammond, Lake Central School Corp., Michigan City Area Schools and the School Town of Munster.
South Shore Clean Cities also secured a $800,000 grant for five years of marketing about the statewide electric vehicle network program. Funded by the VW settlement, the Indiana Utility Group will establish a new fast-charging network throughout the state. The St. John-based nonprofit will help Indiana Utility Group and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management with education, outreach and promotion.
“South Shore Clean Cities is excited to lead the way for electric vehicle expansion throughout the state through this project,” Lisek said. “We are thankful for the committee’s support and look forward to working with all of the partners to build on our existing work by creating and managing a statewide campaign on the benefits of EVs and EV charging for the public and private sectors.”
Indiana has been distributing its $40.9 million share of the VW settlement to local programs that help reduce carbon emissions, such as by developing electric vehicle charging stations and replacing diesel vehicles with cleaner alternatives.
For more information, visit www.southshorecleancities.org.