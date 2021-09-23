South Shore Clean Cities lands $8.9 million in Indiana Volkswagen grants for its members

Awardees include the city of Hobart, the city of Portage, the School City of Hammond, Lake Central School Corp., Michigan City Area Schools and the School Town of Munster.

South Shore Clean Cities also secured a $800,000 grant for five years of marketing about the statewide electric vehicle network program. Funded by the VW settlement, the Indiana Utility Group will establish a new fast-charging network throughout the state. The St. John-based nonprofit will help Indiana Utility Group and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management with education, outreach and promotion.

“South Shore Clean Cities is excited to lead the way for electric vehicle expansion throughout the state through this project,” Lisek said. “We are thankful for the committee’s support and look forward to working with all of the partners to build on our existing work by creating and managing a statewide campaign on the benefits of EVs and EV charging for the public and private sectors.”

Indiana has been distributing its $40.9 million share of the VW settlement to local programs that help reduce carbon emissions, such as by developing electric vehicle charging stations and replacing diesel vehicles with cleaner alternatives.

For more information, visit www.southshorecleancities.org.

