South Shore Clean Cities rebranding as Drive Clean Indiana

South Shore Clean Cities, which works to make the fleets of businesses and governments greener, has rebranded as Drive Clean Indiana after going statewide.

The nonprofit administered the U.S. Department of Energy’s Clean Cities program in Northwest Indiana and now does so across the Hoosier State, helping companies and government agencies switch to electric or other vehicles that release fewer emissions.

“We’re thrilled to be able to announce our new name and rebranding as part of our move to a statewide Clean Cities coalition,” Drive Clean Indiana Executive Director Carl Lisek said. “Drive Clean Indiana will continue our formula for success to benefit all Hoosiers.”

Headquartered in St. John, Drive Clean Indiana is one of the U.S. Department of Energy Clean Cities coalitions and is managed by Legacy Environmental Services. It helps line up federal grant funding for greener, alternative and more fuel-efficient vehicles, as well as electric charging stations and other infrastructure meant to curb emissions and combat climate change.