South Shore Clean Cities to bring sustainable transportation conference back to Michigan City

South Shore Clean Cities hopes to get people in the Region charged up about sustainable transportation and reducing greenhouse gases.

The annual South Shore Clean Cities annual conference returns from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Blue Chip Stardust Event Center at 777 Blue Chip Drive in Michigan City.

“We’re excited to expand upon the previous success of our annual meeting and awards by offering all of the benefits of a multi-day conference and expo in just one day right here in the Region,” South Shore Clean Cities Executive Director Carl Lisek said. “In addition to our tradition of honoring our top members for their work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we’ll be providing individualized information for government, commercial, transit and school bus fleets with our new breakout sessions, as well as a luncheon panel discussion on current and upcoming grant funding opportunities for fleets of all types.”

The nonprofit coalition that's affiliated with the U.S. Department of Energy aims to reduce dependence on imported oil by promoting hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles and cleaner-burning fuels. Its annual conference in Michigan City will feature a keynote address by Mark Smith, technology integration program manager in the Vehicle Technologies Office of the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington D.C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}