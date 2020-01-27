South Shore Clean Cities to bring sustainable transportation conference back to Michigan City

South Shore Clean Cities hopes to get people in the Region charged up about sustainable transportation and reducing greenhouse gases.
The annual South Shore Clean Cities annual conference returns from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Blue Chip Stardust Event Center at 777 Blue Chip Drive in Michigan City.
“We’re excited to expand upon the previous success of our annual meeting and awards by offering all of the benefits of a multi-day conference and expo in just one day right here in the Region,” South Shore Clean Cities Executive Director Carl Lisek said. “In addition to our tradition of honoring our top members for their work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we’ll be providing individualized information for government, commercial, transit and school bus fleets with our new breakout sessions, as well as a luncheon panel discussion on current and upcoming grant funding opportunities for fleets of all types.”
The nonprofit coalition that's affiliated with the U.S. Department of Energy aims to reduce dependence on imported oil by promoting hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles and cleaner-burning fuels. Its annual conference in Michigan City will feature a keynote address by Mark Smith, technology integration program manager in the Vehicle Technologies Office of the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington D.C.
Smith, Tony Maietta of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Shawn Seals of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also will have a panel discussion about grant funding opportunities, such as for switching fleets to greener vehicles.
Breakout sessions will feature speakers from Argonne National Laboratory, the City of Hobart, Clean Energy Fuels, Cummins, Eberspaecher Climate Control Systems, Family Express, Ford Motor Co., Homewood Disposal, Lake Shore Motors, NIPSCO, Ozinga and more. They will address subjects like commercial fleet fuel options, electric vehicle charging stations, and idle-reduction technologies.
An expo will feature indoor displays of vehicles, equipment and various products and services.
Registration costs $45 before Feb. 1 and $50 after.
For more information, call Catherine Yoder at 219-644-3690, email her at cyoder@southshorecleancities.org, or visit www.southshorecleancities.org.