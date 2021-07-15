 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Shore Clean Cities' transportation conference returns to Michigan City
urgent

South Shore Clean Cities' transportation conference returns to Michigan City

South Shore Clean Cities' sustainable transportation conference returns to Michigan City

Adam Thada, director of ecological relationships at the Center at Donaldson, checks out Kankakee Valley REMC’s Chevy Bolt on display at a past South Shore Clean Cities annual conference at Blue Chip Casino and Hotel.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

Businesses and local governments will be able to check out the latest in green vehicles and learn about how to fund them when South Shore Clean Cities' sustainable transportation conference and expo rolls back into Michigan City next month.

The daylong event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Blue Chip Stardust Event Center in the Blue Chip Casino at 777 Blue Chip Drive in Michigan City.

“We’re excited to again host this wonderful event with all of our partners and sponsors,” South Shore Clean Cities Executive Director Carl Lisek said. “Our Conference & Expo offers all of the benefits of a multi-day conference and expo in just one day right here in Indiana.

"The sustainable transportation industry is changing rapidly and our event will provide up to the minute information from the top leaders in the industry, representatives from state and federal funding agencies as well as elected officials to help you make the right decisions for your organization.”

WATCH NOW: Green Door Books expanding to bigger spot in downtown Hobart

The South Shore Clean Cities Annual Conference & Expo will feature two exhibit halls full of vendors, indoor and outdoor green vehicle displays, an awards ceremony recognizing sustainability efforts across the Region, and a luncheon fireside chat between Lisek and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun. Braun co-chairs the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus.

Educational breakout sessions will cover subjects like transit fleets, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable fuel options, electric vehicles, and improving one carbon footprint.

U.S Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Department of Environmental Management representatives will talk about available funding for sustainable transportation. Awards will be conferred for use of alternative fuel, electric vehicles and other sustainable transportation methods.

7:13 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford

South Shore Clean Cities is a nonprofit that tries to improve energy efficiency, increase use of fuel-saving technologies and reduce carbon emissions. It promotes alternative fuels and electric vehicles while seeking to improve air quality and reduce dependence on imported oil.

The Annual Conference & Expo will be preceded by a cocktail reception for networking at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in the Suncoast Room at the Blue Chip Casino.

Registration is $60 per person.

For more information, visit southshorecleancities.org, call (219) 644-3690 or email cyoder@southshorecleancities.org.

+6 NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ghost kitchen hall, Portillo's, Domino's and Firestone coming
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts