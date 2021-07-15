South Shore Clean Cities' transportation conference returns to Michigan City

Businesses and local governments will be able to check out the latest in green vehicles and learn about how to fund them when South Shore Clean Cities' sustainable transportation conference and expo rolls back into Michigan City next month.

The daylong event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Blue Chip Stardust Event Center in the Blue Chip Casino at 777 Blue Chip Drive in Michigan City.

“We’re excited to again host this wonderful event with all of our partners and sponsors,” South Shore Clean Cities Executive Director Carl Lisek said. “Our Conference & Expo offers all of the benefits of a multi-day conference and expo in just one day right here in Indiana.

"The sustainable transportation industry is changing rapidly and our event will provide up to the minute information from the top leaders in the industry, representatives from state and federal funding agencies as well as elected officials to help you make the right decisions for your organization.”