South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority kicks off CEO search

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority has kicked off its search for a new president and CEO after moving in a new direction last year.

Lake County's tourism agency opted not to renew the contract of longtime leader Speros Batistatos after disagreements over how to spend federal coronavirus relief funding and concerns about rising compensation. In July, he left the executive role he had held for around three decades.

The SSCVA commissioned St. Petersburg, Florida-based Winner Partners to lead the search to find a new leader to oversee Lake County's tourism industry, which is estimated to have a $980 million annual economic impact.

“We anticipate and welcome a diverse, talented pool of local and national candidates. We know we’re in good hands with Tina and her team guiding us through the process to identify the right individual to lead the organization," said Andy Qunell, board chair of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

Winner Partners is a national executive recruitment firm that serves non-profits, public organizations, public-private partnerships and private sector organizations.

The firm, led by co-founder and managing partner Tina Winner, has started conducting meetings with the board, staff, regional partners and community leaders. They're looking to nail down the board's "desired background, experience and leadership characteristics."

Funded largely by hotel taxes, the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority promotes Northwest Indiana destinations and in tourism, conferences and sporting events. Its many initiatives have included a South Shore Brewery Trail app, a Move to Indiana campaign and the annual "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center.

To apply, email southshorecva@winnerpartners.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.