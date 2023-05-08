Tourism is a big business in Northwest Indiana, with draws like the Indiana Dunes National Park, the Albanese Candy Factory, the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Pierogi Fest and the Shrine of Christ's Passion.

The travel industry in Northwest Indiana is estimated to have an economic impact of $1.1 billion.

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, Lake County's tourism agency, is celebrating the tourism sector this week by observing National Travel and Tourism Week. Now in its 40th year, the annual industry celebration shines a spotlight on the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, such as the economic growth and innovation it drives.

National Travel and Tourism Week is observed across the country to "mark the U.S. travel industry’s role in fostering economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, stimulating business activity and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans."

“The travel industry fuels every industry—our success is our partners’ and Region’s success,” South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority President and CEO David Uran said. “This week is a prime opportunity to elevate the message that travel is essential to move Indiana’s economy forward.”

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority will travel around the Calumet Region this week visiting local businesses and doing giveaways to boost awareness about places to visit along Lake Michigan's South Shore in Northwest Indiana.

A Rockport Analytics study the SSCVA commissioned found travelers spend $774 million a year in Lake County. The tourism sector supports an estimated 15,000 jobs, such as at local hotels and attractions.

“In Northwest Indiana, the travel industry drives state and local economic impact,” Uran said. “Travel is at the heart of the South Shore, powering a strong local economy, creating jobs and strengthening our community’s culture and identity. This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are proud to celebrate all that travel does for our community now, and all that it will contribute in the future.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/alongthesouthshore.

