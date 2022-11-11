 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority to host hospitality industry summit

The Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority is inviting the local hospitality industry to participate in its annual Partnership Summit at Hard Rock Casino.

Lake County's tourism agency is hosting the summit in two sessions, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

Representatives of attractions, hotels, restaurants, retailers, cities, towns, breweries and wineries are encouraged to attend the summit. It will cover topics like new sports and leisure initiatives, marketing and advertising opportunities and what to expect next year.

“We welcome any business to attend our annual partnership summit to see how the SSCVA plans to grow tourism and attract more visitors to the South Shore," President and CEO David Uran said. "All businesses can benefit because not only do visitors enjoy all of the attractions and amenities the South Shore has to offer but so do our local residents.”

People are also reading…

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority has been working since 1983 to draw more visitors to Lake County and the greater South Shore of Lake Michigan. It helps draw in sporting events, travelers, meetings, reunions and tours.

“Partnership with the SSCVA has been a valued and integral one since we opened our doors in 2016,” said Dave Toth at Byway Brewing in Hammond. “In addition to their efforts to draw and guide visitors to NWI, their marketing and advertising of special events has been extraordinarily helpful.”

The South Shore draws an estimated 6.5 million visitors a year at destinations like the Indiana Dunes National Park, the lakefront casinos, craft breweries and festivals like Pierogi Fest.

“The staff at the SSCVA are second to none," said Lora Matuska with Sweet Home Indiana Gifts. "They are supportive of our business and keep us updated on what’s going on in the region and ways we can market our gift shop to all visitors that come to the South Shore area.”

To register, visit southshorecva.com/rsvp or email Barb Mack at barb@southshorecva.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

