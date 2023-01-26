South Shore CVA invites restaurants to participate in Savor the South Shore Restaurant Weeks

Restaurant weeks have been catching on across the country.

The idea is simple: a slew of local restaurants offer special deals at the same time to encourage people to dine out and sample local cuisine, often during the winter months, a slower period for the restaurant industry. Diners have flocked to local establishments during restaurant seeks in cities like Chicago and Indianapolis in recent years to try the discounted meals, which often run several courses to showcase what the chefs can do.

Locally, the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority has been staging the Savor the South Shore Restaurant Weeks every year. It's now calling for restaurants to take part in the 2023 promotion, which will run from Feb. 27 through March 12.

Co-sponsored by NIPSCO, it's touted as a culinary adventure for diners.

Northwest Indiana restaurants can participate for free and benefit from free promotion from the SSCVA, Lake County's tourism agency. Eateries just have to submit a list of discounted items or a specially priced free course menu by Jan. 31 to be included in promotional materials.

The SSCVA will provide participating restaurants with digital art they can use to promote Savor the South Shore Restaurant Weeks via social media and email, as well as on their websites. Their menus will be posted online on the Savor the South Shore website and promoted via social media and text.

Previous participants have included Aftermath Cidery & Winery, Asparagus Restaurant, Blockhead Beerworks, The Emerald Green, Farmhouse Restaurant, Fenwick Farms Brewing and Fuzzyline Brewery.

Restaurants can submit their menus at savorthesouthshore.com.

For more information, visit savorthesouthshore.com or go to www.facebook.com/SavorSouthShore.