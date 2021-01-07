South Shore Double Track funding finalized

The South Shore projects were initially spurred by Visclosky, who retired at the end of 2020 and was succeeded by U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan.

“I congratulate all of the individuals and entities involved with this project for their steadfast dedication to investing in the positive economic future of our region," Visclosky said. "Specifically, I want to thank Gov. Holcomb, Senators Young and Braun, our state legislators, local leaders, and everyone at the RDA and NICTD for their perseverance to make this investment a reality."

Visclosky urged officials to "use this opportunity, coupled with the West Lake expansion of the South Shore, to urgently seek out the next transformational investments for our region. We must move quickly and decisively to maximize these investments to create good-paying jobs and enhance our quality of place. We must also ensure they inure to the benefit of every citizen of Northwest Indiana."