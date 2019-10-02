The main U.S. 20 access to the East Chicago South Shore Station will move eastward to line up with the access to the new Lear plant across the street.
The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District approved the move at its Tuesday meeting. The new alignment will include a stop light to regulate traffic, which is particularly heavy during weekday rush hours.
South Shore President and General Manager Michael Noland noted that the station is the railroad's largest.
"We've got a lot of traffic in and out of there, and this will definitely help us," Noland said.
The work, with an estimated cost of about $169,000, was added to a $4.4 million contract with the Portage firm Barton Mallow, which is engaged in improving the East Chicago station to convert the low-level platform to the east of the station into a covered walkway with a new head house, stairwell and tunnel to the eastern parking lot, adding a second ingress and egress point to the train platform.
The project also includes improvements to the existing head house and the installation in 2020 of higher speed track switches to allow trains to increase speed in the station area. For the latter portion of the project, the NICTD board on Monday approved the expenditure of $344,000 on gauntlet switches that will reduce delays due to freight trains.
"It will probably save us a minute and a half on every single train in and out of the station," Noland said. "It's part of the overall effort that we have to reduce the travel time to and from Chicago."