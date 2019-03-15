The South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor project passed a major milestone Friday when the Federal Transit Administration announced a project rating that moves it a step closer to receiving as much as $440 million in federal funding.
The FTA's medium-high rating was revealed in the Department of Transportation's annual report on the Capital Investment Grant program. The grant for West Lake would cover nearly half the construction cost of $764 million, and a similar proportion of early financing costs of $127 million.
"We are thrilled," South Shore President Michael Noland said of the rating. "It reflects a lot of hard work."
Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority President and CEO Bill Hanna called it a "historic benchmark to cross. Our project is right up there with some heavy-hitting applicants."
Noland said the people involved in the project "are in celebration mode."
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, has championed the project from the beginning, and the state government, Lake County and most of its municipalities have pledged financial support. The Indiana Finance Authority is providing its services and credit in the bond market as the state's fiscal agency. Noland thanked them, as well as the team at the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District and at the RDA and FTA.
"They have been great," he said of the appointed officials at the federal level. "They've been with us every step of the way."
Hanna noted that a South Shore extension has been discussed for 30 years.
"Over the last several years, people have really come together," Hanna said.
NICTD has asked the FTA to advance the project to the "engineering" phase of the grant process. "We should hear that news sometime in the next 45 to 60 days," Noland said. That is the final phase before negotiation of a full-funding grant agreement.
Over the next year, NICTD intends to select a firm to design the project, commence real estate acquisition and utility relocation, and complete other necessary actions to achieve the full-funding grant agreement.
The federal funding would come in the form of a New Starts grant, one of several in the Capital Investment Grant program. The Trump administration, in a budget outline released last week, recommends $1.5 billion for the CIG program, including $500 million for new projects.
That sum remains well below what Congress has appropriated in recent years. The belatedly approved fiscal year 2019 federal budget included about $2.6 billion for the CIG program, more than twice as much as the Trump administration had requested.
NICTD hopes to award a construction contract in spring 2020, with the start of construction later that year on the nine-mile rail line from Hammond to Dyer. The West Lake Corridor would include a new Gateway station in Hammond, connecting it to the existing South Shore, a south Hammond station, a Munster station at Ridge Road and a Munster-Dyer station at Main Street.