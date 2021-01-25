South Shore hires construction manager for Double Track

The Indianapolis office of the engineering firm WSP USA will manage the construction of the South Shore Line’s Double Track project, a $491 million effort to add a second set of tracks and upgrade stations and bridges between Gary and Michigan City.
WSP will be paid nearly $17.1 million, according to a contract approved Monday by the board of the South Shore’s operating agency, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District. The vote came less than three weeks after the Federal Transit Administration committed $173 million to the project.
“Now we’re not talking about ‘if’ anymore — there is no more ‘if,’ it’s only 'when,'” South Shore Line President Michael Noland said.
The “when” includes an expected construction start date in mid-June, with completion projected for 2024.
The NICTD board on Monday also approved the purchase of about $1.2 million in rail and electrical equipment to have on hand by the end of summer. Remaining materials will be the responsibility of the contractors hired to do the specific work.
Construction of the railroad’s other major capital project, the $944.9 million West Lake Corridor, is on track to begin in early fall, Noland said, after the FTA committed to a $354.6 million grant in October. Meetings with the design-build team of F.H. Paschen and Ragnar Benson are ongoing, as are real estate acquisitions and utility relocations.
Noland said the project, “deep into the design process,” would begin in north Hammond and move southward to the new rail line’s terminal station at the Munster and Dyer town line.
The increased service planned for the new and existing railroad will be handled by 26 double-decker rail cars the South Shore intends to lease from the neighboring Metra system in Illinois, if a lease agreement approved by the board Monday is finalized after further due diligence.
The 15-year lease would pay Metra about $3.5 million per year for the cars, which were built between 2004 and 2006 but have been deemed surplus by Metra, which will rehabilitate the cars before delivering them to the South Shore.
The two railroads share infrastructure along Metra’s Electric District, which is the only electricity powered portion of the Metra system.
“These are railcars that are unique to Metra and NICTD,” Metra CEO Jim Derwinski wrote in a memo to the Metra board before it approved the agreement earlier this month. “There is no readily available market for the sale, manufacture and/or lease of this type of railcar.”
Metra would retain ownership of the cars and have the right to recall them in 2030 if it's warranted.
Noland noted that the cars “are from the same production line as the 14 double-decker gallery cars that NICTD enjoys, and our customers enjoy, today.”
“We know these cars very well; they perform very well,” he said.
The South Shore has been discussing with manufacturers the possibility of buying new cars, and Noland said the railroad will review those company’s proposal, but the Metra deal, he said “is a pretty positive opportunity.”