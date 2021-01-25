South Shore hires construction manager for Double Track

Noland said the project, “deep into the design process,” would begin in north Hammond and move southward to the new rail line’s terminal station at the Munster and Dyer town line.

The increased service planned for the new and existing railroad will be handled by 26 double-decker rail cars the South Shore intends to lease from the neighboring Metra system in Illinois, if a lease agreement approved by the board Monday is finalized after further due diligence.

The 15-year lease would pay Metra about $3.5 million per year for the cars, which were built between 2004 and 2006 but have been deemed surplus by Metra, which will rehabilitate the cars before delivering them to the South Shore.

The two railroads share infrastructure along Metra’s Electric District, which is the only electricity powered portion of the Metra system.

“These are railcars that are unique to Metra and NICTD,” Metra CEO Jim Derwinski wrote in a memo to the Metra board before it approved the agreement earlier this month. “There is no readily available market for the sale, manufacture and/or lease of this type of railcar.”

Metra would retain ownership of the cars and have the right to recall them in 2030 if it's warranted.