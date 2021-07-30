South Shore Line adds extra trains for Lollapalooza

The South Shore Line will run more westbound and eastbound trains this weekend for the popular Lollapalooza music festival in downtown Chicago.

The commuter rail line that runs between Millennium Park and South Bend expects the usual increase in passengers for the four-day festival that draws around 100,000 people to Grant Park. This year's Lollapoalooza headliners include Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Tyler, the Creator and Miley Cyrus.

This weekend, the South Shore Line is adding westbound train 606 that will depart Carroll Ave at 9:27 a.m. and train 506 will leave South Bend at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

An extra eastbound train will leave Millennium Station at 6 p.m. Saturday, run non-stop to Hegewisch and then make all local stops at Carroll Avenue in Michigan City. Another extra eastbound train will leave Millennium Station at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, run non-stop to Hegewisch and then make all local stops at Carroll Avenue in Michigan City.

Neither will serve Hudson Lake or South Bend.

The South Shore Line continues to require masks in both Indiana and Illinois regardless of vaccination status, per federal mandate. Only children under 2 and passengers with health issues are exempt.