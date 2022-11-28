South Shore Line makes move on South Bend realignment

PORTER — The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District is moving forward with plans to move its station at the South Bend International Airport in hopes of being prepared late next year to begin seeking federal funding.

The South Shore Line operator's Board of Trustees approved a $6 million contract Monday with the firm DLZ to do engineering work necessary to move the station from the airport terminal's east side to its west side, as well as to realign tracks to reduce at-grade road crossings and shorten the trip into the airport.

"It really is an exciting opportunity," NICTD President Michael Noland said.

The project would reduce the travel time from the airport to Millennium Station in Chicago to about 90 minutes and open the possibility of running hourly two-car shuttles between Michigan City and the airport for travelers.

The contract eyes completion of the preliminary environmental study in September next year, which would qualify the railroad to seek matching funds in U.S. Department of Transportation grant programs that have grown with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021.

The full DLZ engineering plan is scheduled for completion in March 2024.

The South Shore's station location on the east side of the airport was meant to be temporary, Noland said at a NICTD meeting in October. In recent years, the railroad has renewed consideration of moving the South Bend station, with possibilities ranging from the airport realignment to a return to a downtown station.

The latter idea would still be possible if South Bend desired to pursue it, Noland said, but meanwhile, the city, county, airport and NICTD have agreed on the potential growth opportunities for rail and air passengers.

NICTD Chairman Michael Smith, also commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation, said it would be a jobs and economic driver. "It's a project of regional significance," he said.

The board's newest member, St. Joseph County Commissioner Carl Baxmeyer, said the project "is really going to have a transformational impact."

NICTD's current two projects — the West Lake Corridor and Double Track NWI — are moving toward the conclusion of the construction season with "activity up and down both projects in a huge way," Noland said.

Most work on Double Track in Michigan City will be completed this year, he said. Once the railroad reopens in the city next spring, the busing of passengers will be reduced to the Dune Park station to Gary's Metro Center. Busing has required significant revision to schedules and a drop in on-time performance.

Both projects are on schedule for completion: May 2024 for Double Track, May 2025 for West Lake.