South Shore Line offering free eastbound rides through December

The South Shore Line has extended its weekday eastbound free-ride promotion through Dec. 31.
From Monday through Friday for the remainder of 2021, passengers should board eastbound trains with no ticket purchase necessary. Neither should they activate mobile tickets for eastbound weekday trips.
Regular fares still apply on weekend trips and weekday westbound trips.
The railroad also continues to add a free month to monthly tickets. All monthly tickets purchased for the month of November will remain valid throughout December.
• A federal rule requiring masks at stations and on board train remains in effect through Jan. 18. The order is in effect regardless of vaccination status, though passengers with certain health issues and children under the age of 2 are exempt.
• The South Shore's "bikes on trains" program, allowing passengers to bring bicycles onto designated train cars, ended for the year on Sunday. It will resume on April 1.
