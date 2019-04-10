The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District will host an open house on April 17 for vendors and contractors interested in potential work on its West Lake Corridor, Double Track NWI and other capital projects.
The operator of the South Shore Line commuter railroad will host the informational session from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 17 at the Hammond Sportsplex and Community Center at 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond.
NICTD officials, including its procurement and project management team, will present information regarding upcoming contracting opportunities as well as tips on how to find and respond to those opportunities, including information on its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, or DBE, goals.
Last month, NICTD issued a Request for Qualifications to firms interested in providing design-build services for the West Lake Corridor project. NICTD plans for that process to conclude in early 2020, and it plans to issue a notice to proceed with the project in May 2020.
More information, and a copy of the RFQ, are available on the South Shore Line website on its Purchasing page: www.mysouthshoreline.com/about/purchasing.
More information about the major capital projects is available at www.nictdwestlake.com and www.doubletrack-nwi.com.